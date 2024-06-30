2024 Dow Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 Dow Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jennifer Kupcho
The 2024 Dow Championship prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winners' share of the Dow Championship prize pool is at $730,610 (with $365,305 to each player), with the second-place finishers taking home $361,034 ($180,517 each). The Dow Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The first-place payout combines the standard 15 percent winner's payout, with second-place money, and averaging the two together.

That's how each of the teams will be paid out this week, combining and then equally dividing a team's position with the hypothetical position underneath it. The top 33 teams and ties are paid after the 36-hole cut is made to the 72-team field.

Dow Championship field is headed by Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin and Atthaya Thitikul and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 33 teams and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week. One amateur team made the cut and will not earn money this week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Dow Championship from the correct 2024 Dow Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will each earn 400 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a major event with elevated points.

There are no Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Dow Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY EACH
1 $730,610 $365,305
2 $361,034 $180,517
3 $230,449 $115,225
4 $162,851 $81,426
5 $130,588 $65,294
6 $111,381 $55,690
7 $97,708 $48,854
8 $86,647 $43,323
9 $78,046 $39,023
10 $71,900 $35,950
11 $66,984 $33,492
12 $62,068 $31,034
13 $57,614 $28,807
14 $53,309 $26,654
15 $49,163 $24,581
16 $45,474 $22,737
17 $41,786 $20,893
18 $38,562 $19,281
19 $35,490 $17,745
20 $32,568 $16,284
21 $30,114 $15,057
22 $27,653 $13,826
23 $25,656 $12,828
24 $23,812 $11,906
25 $21,968 $10,984
26 $20,588 $10,294
27 $19,357 $9,679
28 $18,127 $9,063
29 $16,899 $8,450
30 $15,672 $7,836
31 $14,903 $7,451
32 $14,289 $7,144
33 $13,672 $6,836
34 $13,059 $6,529

