2024 Dow Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Dow Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

Thitikul and Yin pulled out the win by one shot over the duo of Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, shooting 22-under 258, which included an 8-under 62 in the best-ball final round. Thitikul made a birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole, just ahead of Ewing and Kupcho, to earn the one-shot win.

Haeji Kang and In Kyung Kim, and the Danish duo of Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, finished tied for third place on 19-under total in the LPGA Tour's only team event.

Thitikul and Yin won the $730,610 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse, taking home $365,305 each.

Dow Championship recap notes

Thitikul and Yin pick up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again in their young careers.

By winning the event, Thitikul and Yin each earned 400 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 35 team (or 70 players) finishing the tournament. An amateur duo made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

2024 Dow Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY EACH
1 Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin -22 -8 64 66 66 62 258 $730,610 $365,305
2 Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho -21 -6 64 64 67 64 259 $361,034 $180,517
T3 Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koerstz Madsen -19 -7 68 60 70 63 261 $196,650 $98,325
T3 Haeji Kang and In Kyung Kim -19 -5 68 63 65 65 261 $196,650 $98,325
T5 Georgia Hall and Charley Hull -18 -7 66 63 70 63 262 $120,984 $60,492
T5 Auston Kim and Grace Kim -18 -5 67 61 69 65 262 $120,984 $60,492
7 Nataliya Guseva and Gigi Stoll -17 -9 67 63 72 61 263 $97,708 $48,854
T8 A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh -16 -8 66 64 72 62 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Lakareber Abe and Georgia Oboh -16 -7 68 62 71 63 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Brooke M. Henderson and Lexi Thompson -16 -7 66 64 71 63 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome -16 -6 71 62 67 64 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Nasa Hataoka and Jin Young Ko -16 -6 69 63 68 64 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Mao Saigo and Yu Jin Sung -16 -6 69 61 70 64 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Jaravee Boonchant and Chanettee Wannasaen -16 -5 64 64 71 65 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Ssu-Chia Cheng and Wei-Ling Hsu -16 -4 65 63 70 66 264 $63,467 $31,734
T8 Amanda Doherty and Caroline Inglis -16 -3 68 63 66 67 264 $63,467 $31,734
T17 FRACeline Boutier and Yuka Saso -15 -9 74 58 72 61 265 $38,613 $19,307
T17 PARSofia Garcia and Hira Naveed -15 -8 69 64 70 62 265 $38,613 $19,307
T17 Amelia Lewis and Paula Reto -15 -5 69 62 69 65 265 $38,613 $19,307
T20 Minami Katsu and Hinako Shibuno -14 -7 71 61 71 63 266 $30,112 $15,056
T20 Liqi Zeng and Weiwei Zhang -14 -6 71 61 70 64 266 $30,112 $15,056
T20 Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan -14 -4 68 61 71 66 266 $30,112 $15,056
T23 So Mi Lee and Haeran Ryu -13 -6 67 63 73 64 267 $23,006 $11,503
T23 Peiyun Chien and Yu-Sang Hou -13 -6 67 64 72 64 267 $23,006 $11,503
T23 Cydney Clanton and Aline Krauter -13 -5 67 66 69 65 267 $23,006 $11,503
T23 Jennifer Chang and Annie Park -13 -4 65 67 69 66 267 $23,006 $11,503
T27 Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko -12 -7 71 62 72 63 268 $18,742 $9,371
T27 Perrine Delacour and Jasmine Suwannapura -12 -4 68 64 70 66 268 $18,742 $9,371
T29 Vanessa Borovilos and Sophie Stevens -10 -6 68 65 73 64 270 $0 $0
T29 Alexa Pano and Rose Zhang -10 -5 69 64 72 65 270 $16,285 $8,143
T29 Pornanong Phatlum and Arpichaya Yubol -10 -2 69 64 69 68 270 $16,285 $8,143
T32 Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn -9 -5 67 63 76 65 271 $14,596 $7,298
T32 Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan -9 -2 68 62 73 68 271 $14,596 $7,298
34 Sandra Gal and Maude-Aimee Leblanc -8 -3 67 62 76 67 272 $13,672 $6,836
35 Frida Kinhult and Linnea Strom -7 -3 68 65 73 67 273 $13,059 $6,530

