2024 Dow Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Dow Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

Thitikul and Yin pulled out the win by one shot over the duo of Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, shooting 22-under 258, which included an 8-under 62 in the best-ball final round. Thitikul made a birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole, just ahead of Ewing and Kupcho, to earn the one-shot win.

Haeji Kang and In Kyung Kim, and the Danish duo of Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, finished tied for third place on 19-under total in the LPGA Tour's only team event.

Thitikul and Yin won the $730,610 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse, taking home $365,305 each.

Dow Championship recap notes

Thitikul and Yin pick up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again in their young careers.

By winning the event, Thitikul and Yin each earned 400 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 35 team (or 70 players) finishing the tournament. An amateur duo made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

2024 Dow Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

