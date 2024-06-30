2024 Dow Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Dow Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Thitikul and Yin pulled out the win by one shot over the duo of Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, shooting 22-under 258, which included an 8-under 62 in the best-ball final round. Thitikul made a birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole, just ahead of Ewing and Kupcho, to earn the one-shot win.
Haeji Kang and In Kyung Kim, and the Danish duo of Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, finished tied for third place on 19-under total in the LPGA Tour's only team event.
Thitikul and Yin won the $730,610 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse, taking home $365,305 each.
Dow Championship recap notes
Thitikul and Yin pick up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again in their young careers.
By winning the event, Thitikul and Yin each earned 400 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 35 team (or 70 players) finishing the tournament. An amateur duo made the cut and was not paid for their finish.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Amundi Evian Championship in France.
2024 Dow Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|EACH
|1
|Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin
|-22
|-8
|64
|66
|66
|62
|258
|$730,610
|$365,305
|2
|Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho
|-21
|-6
|64
|64
|67
|64
|259
|$361,034
|$180,517
|T3
|Nicole Broch Estrup and Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-19
|-7
|68
|60
|70
|63
|261
|$196,650
|$98,325
|T3
|Haeji Kang and In Kyung Kim
|-19
|-5
|68
|63
|65
|65
|261
|$196,650
|$98,325
|T5
|Georgia Hall and Charley Hull
|-18
|-7
|66
|63
|70
|63
|262
|$120,984
|$60,492
|T5
|Auston Kim and Grace Kim
|-18
|-5
|67
|61
|69
|65
|262
|$120,984
|$60,492
|7
|Nataliya Guseva and Gigi Stoll
|-17
|-9
|67
|63
|72
|61
|263
|$97,708
|$48,854
|T8
|A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh
|-16
|-8
|66
|64
|72
|62
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|
|T8
|Lakareber Abe and Georgia Oboh
|-16
|-7
|68
|62
|71
|63
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|T8
|Brooke M. Henderson and Lexi Thompson
|-16
|-7
|66
|64
|71
|63
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|T8
|Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome
|-16
|-6
|71
|62
|67
|64
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|T8
|Nasa Hataoka and Jin Young Ko
|-16
|-6
|69
|63
|68
|64
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|T8
|Mao Saigo and Yu Jin Sung
|-16
|-6
|69
|61
|70
|64
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|T8
|Jaravee Boonchant and Chanettee Wannasaen
|-16
|-5
|64
|64
|71
|65
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|T8
|Ssu-Chia Cheng and Wei-Ling Hsu
|-16
|-4
|65
|63
|70
|66
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|T8
|Amanda Doherty and Caroline Inglis
|-16
|-3
|68
|63
|66
|67
|264
|$63,467
|$31,734
|
|T17
|FRACeline Boutier and Yuka Saso
|-15
|-9
|74
|58
|72
|61
|265
|$38,613
|$19,307
|T17
|PARSofia Garcia and Hira Naveed
|-15
|-8
|69
|64
|70
|62
|265
|$38,613
|$19,307
|T17
|Amelia Lewis and Paula Reto
|-15
|-5
|69
|62
|69
|65
|265
|$38,613
|$19,307
|T20
|Minami Katsu and Hinako Shibuno
|-14
|-7
|71
|61
|71
|63
|266
|$30,112
|$15,056
|T20
|Liqi Zeng and Weiwei Zhang
|-14
|-6
|71
|61
|70
|64
|266
|$30,112
|$15,056
|T20
|Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan
|-14
|-4
|68
|61
|71
|66
|266
|$30,112
|$15,056
|T23
|So Mi Lee and Haeran Ryu
|-13
|-6
|67
|63
|73
|64
|267
|$23,006
|$11,503
|T23
|Peiyun Chien and Yu-Sang Hou
|-13
|-6
|67
|64
|72
|64
|267
|$23,006
|$11,503
|T23
|Cydney Clanton and Aline Krauter
|-13
|-5
|67
|66
|69
|65
|267
|$23,006
|$11,503
|T23
|Jennifer Chang and Annie Park
|-13
|-4
|65
|67
|69
|66
|267
|$23,006
|$11,503
|T27
|Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko
|-12
|-7
|71
|62
|72
|63
|268
|$18,742
|$9,371
|T27
|Perrine Delacour and Jasmine Suwannapura
|-12
|-4
|68
|64
|70
|66
|268
|$18,742
|$9,371
|T29
|Vanessa Borovilos and Sophie Stevens
|-10
|-6
|68
|65
|73
|64
|270
|$0
|$0
|T29
|Alexa Pano and Rose Zhang
|-10
|-5
|69
|64
|72
|65
|270
|$16,285
|$8,143
|T29
|Pornanong Phatlum and Arpichaya Yubol
|-10
|-2
|69
|64
|69
|68
|270
|$16,285
|$8,143
|T32
|Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn
|-9
|-5
|67
|63
|76
|65
|271
|$14,596
|$7,298
|T32
|Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan
|-9
|-2
|68
|62
|73
|68
|271
|$14,596
|$7,298
|34
|Sandra Gal and Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-8
|-3
|67
|62
|76
|67
|272
|$13,672
|$6,836
|35
|Frida Kinhult and Linnea Strom
|-7
|-3
|68
|65
|73
|67
|273
|$13,059
|$6,530