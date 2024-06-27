2024 Dow Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 Dow Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

June 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Brooke Henderson
The 2024 Dow Championship purse is set for $3 million, with the winning team's share coming in at $732,165 ($366,082 each) -- less than the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The first-place payout combines the standard 15 percent winner's payout, as prescribed by the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, with second-place money, and averaging the two together.

That's how each of the teams will be paid out this week, combining and then equally dividing a team's position with the hypothetical position underneath it. The top 33 teams and ties are paid after the 36-hole cut is made to the 72-team field.

The Dow Championship field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is the 16th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this tournament earns points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments, with one-year major exemptions.

2024 Dow Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY EACH
1 $732,165 $366,082
2 $363,035 $181,517
3 $231,726 $115,863
4 $163,754 $81,877
5 $131,312 $65,656
6 $111,998 $55,999
7 $98,250 $49,125
8 $87,127 $43,563
9 $78,478 $39,239
10 $72,298 $36,149
11 $67,355 $33,678
12 $62,412 $31,206
13 $57,933 $28,966
14 $53,604 $26,802
15 $49,435 $24,717
16 $45,726 $22,863
17 $42,018 $21,009
18 $38,776 $19,388
19 $35,687 $17,843
20 $32,749 $16,374
21 $30,281 $15,140
22 $27,806 $13,903
23 $25,798 $12,899
24 $23,944 $11,972
25 $22,089 $11,045
26 $20,702 $10,351
27 $19,465 $9,732
28 $18,227 $9,114
29 $16,993 $8,497
30 $15,759 $7,879
31 $14,985 $7,493
32 $14,368 $7,184
33 $13,748 $6,874

