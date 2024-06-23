2024 LIV Golf Nashville final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LIV Golf

June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Tyrrell Hatton
The 2024 LIV Golf Nashville final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who earned his first LIV Golf win at The Grove Golf Club in College Grove, Tennessee.

Hatton won the tournament with a six-shot victory over Sam Horsfield on 19-under 194, shooting a final-round 65 to breakthrough on the circuit.

Sam Horsfield posted the best-ever individual finish by a member of the Majesticks by finishing in solo second place, while Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau finishing in a tie for third place on 12-under total.

Hatton won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Nashville recap notes

Hatton earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 53 players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first by five shots, with the four team members (Hatton, Rahm, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Torque finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in three weeks with the LIV Golf Andalucia event.

2024 LIV Golf Nashville final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Tyrrell Hatton -19 65 64 65 194 $4,000,000
2 Sam Horsfield -13 67 68 65 200 $2,250,000
T3 Joaquín Niemann -12 70 69 62 201 $1,000,000
T3 Lee Westwood -12 69 66 66 201 $1,000,000
T3 Jon Rahm -12 70 63 68 201 $1,000,000
T3 Bryson DeChambeau -12 67 66 68 201 $1,000,000
T7 Sebastián Muñoz -11 67 70 65 202 $562,500
T7 John Catlin -11 66 66 70 202 $562,500
T9 Paul Casey -10 70 68 65 203 $396,875
T9 Richard Bland -10 70 67 66 203 $396,875
T9 Cameron Smith -10 69 65 69 203 $396,875
T9 Carlos Ortiz -10 68 66 69 203 $396,875
13 Louis Oosthuizen -9 70 70 64 204 $340,000
T14 Pat Perez -8 72 69 64 205 $310,000
T14 Brendan Steele -8 71 67 67 205 $310,000
T16 Matthew Wolff -7 72 67 67 206 $277,500
T16 Harold Varner III -7 71 64 71 206 $277,500
T18 Sergio Garcia -6 68 71 68 207 $230,000
T18 Abraham Ancer -6 64 75 68 207 $230,000
T18 Anirban Lahiri -6 70 68 69 207 $230,000
T18 Marc Leishman -6 69 69 69 207 $230,000
T18 Kieran Vincent -6 71 66 70 207 $230,000
T18 Eugenio Chacarra -6 67 70 70 207 $230,000
T18 Jason Kokrak -6 71 65 71 207 $230,000
T25 Charl Schwartzel -5 69 72 67 208 $180,000
T25 Caleb Surratt -5 70 69 69 208 $180,000
T25 Ian Poulter -5 71 67 70 208 $180,000
T25 Henrik Stenson -5 70 68 70 208 $180,000
T25 Dean Burmester -5 70 66 72 208 $180,000
T25 Kevin Na -5 69 67 72 208 $180,000
T25 Scott Vincent -5 69 67 72 208 $180,000
T32 Patrick Reed -4 72 70 67 209 $155,000
T32 Thomas Pieters -4 73 68 68 209 $155,000
T32 Adrian Meronk -4 73 66 70 209 $155,000
T35 Cameron Tringale -3 74 70 66 210 $142,800
T35 Bubba Watson -3 70 71 69 210 $142,800
T35 Hudson Swafford -3 73 67 70 210 $142,800
T35 Branden Grace -3 70 68 72 210 $142,800
T35 Mito Pereira -3 69 69 72 210 $142,800
T40 Matt Jones -2 71 72 68 211 $134,000
T40 Phil Mickelson -2 70 70 71 211 $134,000
T42 Graeme McDowell -1 73 68 71 212 $127,750
T42 Brooks Koepka -1 69 72 71 212 $127,750
T42 Talor Gooch -1 71 69 72 212 $127,750
T42 Martin Kaymer -1 68 70 74 212 $127,750
T46 Anthony Kim E 74 68 71 213 $124,000
T46 Jinichiro Kozuma E 72 67 74 213 $124,000
48 Lucas Herbert 1 71 73 70 214 $120,000
49 Andy Ogletree 2 72 71 72 215 $60,000
50 Peter Uihlein 3 72 71 73 216 $60,000
T51 Kalle Samooja 4 71 77 69 217 $53,333
T51 Dustin Johnson 4 72 70 75 217 $53,333
T51 David Puig 4 69 73 75 217 $53,333
54 Danny Lee 5 75 73 70 218 $50,000

