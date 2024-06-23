2024 LIV Golf Nashville final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Nashville final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who earned his first LIV Golf win at The Grove Golf Club in College Grove, Tennessee.

Hatton won the tournament with a six-shot victory over Sam Horsfield on 19-under 194, shooting a final-round 65 to breakthrough on the circuit.

Sam Horsfield posted the best-ever individual finish by a member of the Majesticks by finishing in solo second place, while Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau finishing in a tie for third place on 12-under total.

Hatton won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Nashville recap notes

Hatton earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 53 players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first by five shots, with the four team members (Hatton, Rahm, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Torque finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues in three weeks with the LIV Golf Andalucia event.

2024 LIV Golf Nashville final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details