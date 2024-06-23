2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Amy Yang, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

Yang won a major championship for the first time in her LPGA Tour season, doing so in a dominant performance that saw her win by three shots on 7-under 281.

Yang closed with an even-par 72, but at one point, she had a six-shot lead over the field and made a march to the clubhouse to win.

Last week's winner Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko and Miyu Yamashita finished in a tie for second place on 4-under total.

Yang won the $1,560,000 winner's share of the $10,400,000 purse.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes

Yang picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in a major for the first time in her 17-year LPGA career.

By winning the event, Yang earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament in the third major championship of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Dow Championship.

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

