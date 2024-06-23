2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Amy Yang
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Amy Yang, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

Yang won a major championship for the first time in her LPGA Tour season, doing so in a dominant performance that saw her win by three shots on 7-under 281.

Yang closed with an even-par 72, but at one point, she had a six-shot lead over the field and made a march to the clubhouse to win.

Last week's winner Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko and Miyu Yamashita finished in a tie for second place on 4-under total.

Yang won the $1,560,000 winner's share of the $10,400,000 purse.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes

Yang picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in a major for the first time in her 17-year LPGA career.

By winning the event, Yang earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 73 players finishing the tournament in the third major championship of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Dow Championship.

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Amy Yang -7 70 68 71 72 281 $1,560,000
T2 Lilia Vu -4 75 70 68 71 284 $732,059
T2 Jin Young Ko -4 72 68 73 71 284 $732,059
T2 Miyu Yamashita -4 71 70 70 73 284 $732,059
T5 Ally Ewing -3 72 70 72 71 285 $394,383
T5 Lauren Hartlage -3 73 69 69 74 285 $394,383
T7 Mao Saigo -2 70 76 73 67 286 $278,699
T7 Hinako Shibuno -2 70 70 73 73 286 $278,699
T9 Linn Grant -1 73 74 70 70 287 $200,133
T9 Haeran Ryu -1 74 67 75 71 287 $200,133
T9 Caroline Inglis -1 70 74 69 74 287 $200,133
T9 Lexi Thompson -1 68 72 73 74 287 $200,133
T9 Sarah Schmelzel -1 71 67 74 75 287 $200,133
T14 Esther Henseleit E 74 73 69 72 288 $157,224
T14 Gaby Lopez E 73 72 69 74 288 $157,224
T16 Hyo Joo Kim 1 71 76 72 70 289 $137,070
T16 Hye-Jin Choi 1 75 70 72 72 289 $137,070
T16 Charley Hull 1 70 73 72 74 289 $137,070
T19 Ayaka Furue 2 71 74 75 70 290 $120,945
T19 Allisen Corpuz 2 70 75 73 72 290 $120,945
T19 Celine Boutier 2 70 73 75 72 290 $120,945
T22 Brooke M. Henderson 3 73 72 73 73 291 $110,427
T22 Madelene Sagstrom 3 70 72 73 76 291 $110,427
T24 Hannah Green 4 71 77 73 71 292 $94,916
T24 Ruoning Yin 4 71 77 71 73 292 $94,916
T24 Minjee Lee 4 74 72 72 74 292 $94,916
T24 Lauren Coughlin 4 74 71 72 75 292 $94,916
T24 Patty Tavatanakit 4 69 75 73 75 292 $94,916
T24 Leona Maguire 4 70 71 75 76 292 $94,916
T30 A Lim Kim 5 76 73 73 71 293 $80,980
T30 Xiyu Lin 5 74 72 70 77 293 $80,980
T32 Rio Takeda 6 77 70 73 74 294 $73,091
T32 Ariya Jutanugarn 6 72 73 73 76 294 $73,091
T32 Akie Iwai 6 70 76 71 77 294 $73,091
T35 Rose Zhang 7 76 72 75 72 295 $60,822
T35 Aditi Ashok 7 72 77 72 74 295 $60,822
T35 Peiyun Chien 7 72 75 73 75 295 $60,822
T35 Yu Jin Sung 7 73 73 73 76 295 $60,822
T35 Jennifer Kupcho 7 73 71 73 78 295 $60,822
T35 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 7 74 69 74 78 295 $60,822
T41 Lindy Duncan 8 76 73 73 74 296 $48,483
T41 Mi Hyang Lee 8 73 75 74 74 296 $48,483
T41 Jiwon Jeon 8 76 71 72 77 296 $48,483
T41 Minami Katsu 8 72 73 74 77 296 $48,483
T41 Bianca Pagdanganan 8 72 72 74 78 296 $48,483
T46 Lydia Ko 9 75 73 76 73 297 $39,260
T46 Gabriela Ruffels 9 74 74 76 73 297 $39,260
T46 Cheyenne Knight 9 73 76 74 74 297 $39,260
T46 Celine Borge 9 71 73 79 74 297 $39,260
T46 Narin An 9 76 72 73 76 297 $39,260
T46 Arpichaya Yubol 9 70 77 74 76 297 $39,260
T52 Atthaya Thitikul 10 74 74 78 72 298 $31,024
T52 Yealimi Noh 10 73 76 74 75 298 $31,024
T52 Ashleigh Buhai 10 73 75 75 75 298 $31,024
T52 Elizabeth Szokol 10 74 72 77 75 298 $31,024
T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn 10 73 73 77 75 298 $31,024
T52 Malia Nam 10 74 71 76 77 298 $31,024
T52 Stephanie Kyriacou 10 74 69 78 77 298 $31,024
T52 Georgia Hall 10 74 72 73 79 298 $31,024
T60 Moriya Jutanugarn 11 74 75 77 73 299 $24,978
T60 Grace Kim 11 73 75 77 74 299 $24,978
T60 Maria Fassi 11 76 73 75 75 299 $24,978
T60 Paula Reto 11 77 71 74 77 299 $24,978
T60 Mariah Stackhouse 11 75 74 72 78 299 $24,978
T60 Maja Stark 11 72 71 77 79 299 $24,978
T66 Lizette Salas 12 74 73 77 76 300 $22,874
T66 Aline Krauter 12 72 71 77 80 300 $22,874
68 Yuka Saso 13 74 75 77 75 301 $22,084
69 Frida Kinhult 14 75 73 74 80 302 $21,561
T70 Azahara Munoz 15 73 74 81 75 303 $20,907
T70 Morgane Metraux 15 72 75 79 77 303 $20,907
72 Angel Yin 17 74 75 82 74 305 $20,503
73 Ruixin Liu 18 72 74 82 78 306 $20,241

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.