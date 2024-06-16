2024 Meijer LPGA Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 81 professional players who complete four rounds at Blytheville Country Club in Belmont, Mich., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Meijer LPGA Classic prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $272,584. The Meijer LPGA Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

Meijer LPGA Classic field is headed by Grace Kim, Lexi Thompson, Alexa Pano and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic from the correct 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event with standard-level points.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Meijer LPGA Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $272,584
3 $197,741
4 $152,968
5 $123,122
6 $100,736
7 $84,320
8 $73,874
9 $66,412
10 $60,441
11 $55,963
12 $52,232
13 $48,949
14 $45,965
15 $43,278
16 $40,890
17 $38,802
18 $37,011
19 $35,519
20 $34,324
21 $33,132
22 $31,937
23 $30,744
24 $29,549
25 $28,505
26 $27,461
27 $26,414
28 $25,370
29 $24,326
30 $23,430
31 $22,535
32 $21,639
33 $20,743
34 $19,848
35 $19,103
36 $18,356
37 $17,611
38 $16,864
39 $16,117
40 $15,520
41 $14,924
42 $14,328
43 $13,729
44 $13,133
45 $12,685
46 $12,237
47 $11,789
48 $11,341
49 $10,894
50 $10,446
51 $10,149
52 $9,850
53 $9,550
54 $9,254
55 $8,954
56 $8,654
57 $8,358
58 $8,058
59 $7,762
60 $7,462
61 $7,314
62 $7,163
63 $7,014
64 $6,866
65 $6,715
66 $6,566
67 $6,418
68 $6,267
69 $6,119
70 $5,970
71 $5,896
72 $5,819
73 $5,745
74 $5,671
75 $5,603
76 $5,532
77 $5,461
78 $5,392
79 $5,323
80 $5,255

