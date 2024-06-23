2024 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 KLM Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Guido Migliozzi, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The International in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Migliozzi won on the DP World Tour for the fourth time in his career, earning the victory in a sudden-death playoff over Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. Migliozzi won with a birdie on the par-5 18th -- his sixth of the tournament on that hole -- after all three players made birdie the first time around in the extra session.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Andrea Pavan finished in a share of fourth place, a shot out of the playoff between the leaders who finished on 11-under 273.

Migliozzi won the €396,532.65 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

KLM Open recap notes

Migliozzi earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 24th completed event of the season.

Migliozzi would have earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Italian Open.

2024 KLM Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details