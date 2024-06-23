2024 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
2024 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Guido Migliozzi AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 23: Guido Migliozzi of Italy poses with the trophy after winning the KLM Open at The International on June 23, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
The 2024 KLM Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Guido Migliozzi, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The International in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Migliozzi won on the DP World Tour for the fourth time in his career, earning the victory in a sudden-death playoff over Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. Migliozzi won with a birdie on the par-5 18th -- his sixth of the tournament on that hole -- after all three players made birdie the first time around in the extra session.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Andrea Pavan finished in a share of fourth place, a shot out of the playoff between the leaders who finished on 11-under 273.

Migliozzi won the €396,532.65 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

KLM Open recap notes

Migliozzi earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 24th completed event of the season.

Migliozzi would have earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Italian Open.

2024 KLM Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Guido Migliozzi -11 68 69 66 70 273 €396,532.65
P2 Joe Dean -11 70 66 69 68 273 €201,765.14
P2 Marcus Kinhult -11 68 68 69 68 273 €201,765.14
T4 Rasmus Højgaard -10 70 65 69 70 274 €107,763.58
T4 Andrea Pavan -10 68 70 71 65 274 €107,763.58
6 Tom Mckibbin -9 69 70 71 65 275 €81,639.08
T7 Thomas Aiken -8 69 67 72 68 276 €60,179.66
T7 Matteo Manassero -8 64 71 69 72 276 €60,179.66
T7 Bernd Wiesberger -8 70 67 70 69 276 €60,179.66
T10 Filippo Celli -7 67 69 72 69 277 €40,586.28
T10 Rikuya Hoshino -7 65 73 70 69 277 €40,586.28
T10 Mikko Korhonen -7 64 68 70 75 277 €40,586.28
T10 Adrian Otaegui -7 69 72 69 67 277 €40,586.28
T10 Johannes Veerman -7 71 65 76 65 277 €40,586.28
T15 Casey Jarvis -6 69 71 67 71 278 €30,945.10
T15 Joost Luiten -6 68 70 70 70 278 €30,945.10
T15 James Morrison -6 66 68 77 67 278 €30,945.10
T15 Matti Schmid -6 68 67 72 71 278 €30,945.10
T15 Marcel Schneider -6 69 67 72 70 278 €30,945.10
T15 Matt Wallace -6 70 66 69 73 278 €30,945.10
T21 Angel Ayora -5 69 72 68 70 279 €26,007.88
T21 Sean Crocker -5 66 67 71 75 279 €26,007.88
T21 Alejandro Del Rey -5 69 71 68 71 279 €26,007.88
T21 Henrik Norlander -5 66 70 74 69 279 €26,007.88
T25 Ross Fisher -4 67 67 75 71 280 €23,908.59
T25 Gavin Green -4 69 73 69 69 280 €23,908.59
T27 Ewen Ferguson -3 69 66 71 75 281 €22,509.06
T27 Angel Hidalgo -3 69 71 74 67 281 €22,509.06
T29 Kristoffer Broberg -2 72 67 77 66 282 €18,686.28
T29 Rafa Cabrera Bello -2 72 70 70 70 282 €18,686.28
T29 Sebastian Garcia -2 72 69 68 73 282 €18,686.28
T29 Edoardo Molinari -2 66 70 70 76 282 €18,686.28
T29 David Ravetto -2 71 69 69 73 282 €18,686.28
T29 Tom Vaillant -2 70 69 69 74 282 €18,686.28
T29 Lars Van Meijel -2 71 69 69 73 282 €18,686.28
T29 Danny Willett -2 72 70 69 71 282 €18,686.28
T29 Robin Williams -2 69 71 71 71 282 €18,686.28
T38 Wil Besseling -1 72 70 71 70 283 €14,461.78
T38 Laurie Canter -1 68 69 73 73 283 €14,461.78
T38 Daan Huizing -1 72 70 74 67 283 €14,461.78
T38 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -1 70 71 74 68 283 €14,461.78
T38 Jaco Prinsloo -1 71 67 77 68 283 €14,461.78
T38 Callum Shinkwin -1 67 74 70 72 283 €14,461.78
T44 Matthew Baldwin E 68 67 71 78 284 €11,429.47
T44 Manuel Elvira E 70 66 73 75 284 €11,429.47
T44 Nicolo Galletti E 69 66 77 72 284 €11,429.47
T44 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia E 73 69 69 73 284 €11,429.47
T44 Tom Lewis E 72 69 69 74 284 €11,429.47
T44 Jayden Schaper E 69 69 73 73 284 €11,429.47
T44 Shubhankar Sharma E 70 72 74 68 284 €11,429.47
T51 Nicolas Colsaerts 1 72 68 74 71 285 €8,363.84
T51 Darren Fichardt 1 69 72 73 71 285 €8,363.84
T51 Francesco Laporta 1 68 68 77 72 285 €8,363.84
T51 Andrew Martin 1 71 71 70 73 285 €8,363.84
T51 Eddie Pepperell 1 69 70 74 72 285 €8,363.84
T51 Thomas Power Horan 1 73 66 76 70 285 €8,363.84
T51 Gunner Wiebe 1 70 70 74 71 285 €8,363.84
T58 Alex Fitzpatrick 2 68 73 75 70 286 €7,114.26
T58 Maximilian Rottluff 2 73 69 69 75 286 €7,114.26
T60 Jannik De Bruyn 3 69 72 71 75 287 €6,414.50
T60 Espen Kofstad 3 67 69 74 77 287 €6,414.50
T60 Richard Mansell 3 71 68 76 72 287 €6,414.50
T60 Richie Ramsay 3 72 70 69 76 287 €6,414.50
T60 Lars Van Der Vight (a) 3 71 69 71 76 287 €0
T65 Wouter De Vries 5 70 69 74 76 289 €5,714.74
T65 Stuart Manley 5 73 69 72 75 289 €5,714.74
67 Niklas Norgaard 6 72 69 79 70 290 €5,364.85
68 Paul Waring 7 70 69 79 73 291 €5,131.60
69 Zander Lombard 8 68 73 78 73 292 €4,898.34
T70 Sebastian Friedrichsen 9 73 66 80 74 293 €4,548.46
T70 Benjamin Rusch 9 70 72 79 72 293 €4,548.46
72 Frank Kennedy 10 69 72 77 76 294 €3,498.82
73 Ockie Strydom 12 70 71 81 74 296 €3,495.82
74 Joel Girrbach 18 72 69 83 78 302 €3,492.82

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

