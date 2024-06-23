2024 KLM Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 KLM Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Guido Migliozzi, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at The International in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Migliozzi won on the DP World Tour for the fourth time in his career, earning the victory in a sudden-death playoff over Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. Migliozzi won with a birdie on the par-5 18th -- his sixth of the tournament on that hole -- after all three players made birdie the first time around in the extra session.
Rasmus Hojgaard and Andrea Pavan finished in a share of fourth place, a shot out of the playoff between the leaders who finished on 11-under 273.
Migliozzi won the €396,532.65 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
KLM Open recap notes
Migliozzi earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 74 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 24th completed event of the season.
Migliozzi would have earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Italian Open.
2024 KLM Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Guido Migliozzi
|-11
|68
|69
|66
|70
|273
|€396,532.65
|P2
|Joe Dean
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|€201,765.14
|P2
|Marcus Kinhult
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|68
|273
|€201,765.14
|T4
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-10
|70
|65
|69
|70
|274
|€107,763.58
|T4
|Andrea Pavan
|-10
|68
|70
|71
|65
|274
|€107,763.58
|6
|Tom Mckibbin
|-9
|69
|70
|71
|65
|275
|€81,639.08
|T7
|Thomas Aiken
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|€60,179.66
|T7
|Matteo Manassero
|-8
|64
|71
|69
|72
|276
|€60,179.66
|
|T7
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-8
|70
|67
|70
|69
|276
|€60,179.66
|T10
|Filippo Celli
|-7
|67
|69
|72
|69
|277
|€40,586.28
|T10
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-7
|65
|73
|70
|69
|277
|€40,586.28
|T10
|Mikko Korhonen
|-7
|64
|68
|70
|75
|277
|€40,586.28
|T10
|Adrian Otaegui
|-7
|69
|72
|69
|67
|277
|€40,586.28
|T10
|Johannes Veerman
|-7
|71
|65
|76
|65
|277
|€40,586.28
|T15
|Casey Jarvis
|-6
|69
|71
|67
|71
|278
|€30,945.10
|T15
|Joost Luiten
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|€30,945.10
|
|T15
|James Morrison
|-6
|66
|68
|77
|67
|278
|€30,945.10
|T15
|Matti Schmid
|-6
|68
|67
|72
|71
|278
|€30,945.10
|T15
|Marcel Schneider
|-6
|69
|67
|72
|70
|278
|€30,945.10
|T15
|Matt Wallace
|-6
|70
|66
|69
|73
|278
|€30,945.10
|T21
|Angel Ayora
|-5
|69
|72
|68
|70
|279
|€26,007.88
|T21
|Sean Crocker
|-5
|66
|67
|71
|75
|279
|€26,007.88
|T21
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-5
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|€26,007.88
|T21
|Henrik Norlander
|-5
|66
|70
|74
|69
|279
|€26,007.88
|T25
|Ross Fisher
|-4
|67
|67
|75
|71
|280
|€23,908.59
|T25
|Gavin Green
|-4
|69
|73
|69
|69
|280
|€23,908.59
|T27
|Ewen Ferguson
|-3
|69
|66
|71
|75
|281
|€22,509.06
|T27
|Angel Hidalgo
|-3
|69
|71
|74
|67
|281
|€22,509.06
|T29
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-2
|72
|67
|77
|66
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-2
|72
|70
|70
|70
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|Sebastian Garcia
|-2
|72
|69
|68
|73
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|Edoardo Molinari
|-2
|66
|70
|70
|76
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|David Ravetto
|-2
|71
|69
|69
|73
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|Tom Vaillant
|-2
|70
|69
|69
|74
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|Lars Van Meijel
|-2
|71
|69
|69
|73
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|Danny Willett
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|71
|282
|€18,686.28
|T29
|Robin Williams
|-2
|69
|71
|71
|71
|282
|€18,686.28
|T38
|Wil Besseling
|-1
|72
|70
|71
|70
|283
|€14,461.78
|T38
|Laurie Canter
|-1
|68
|69
|73
|73
|283
|€14,461.78
|T38
|Daan Huizing
|-1
|72
|70
|74
|67
|283
|€14,461.78
|T38
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-1
|70
|71
|74
|68
|283
|€14,461.78
|T38
|Jaco Prinsloo
|-1
|71
|67
|77
|68
|283
|€14,461.78
|T38
|Callum Shinkwin
|-1
|67
|74
|70
|72
|283
|€14,461.78
|T44
|Matthew Baldwin
|E
|68
|67
|71
|78
|284
|€11,429.47
|T44
|Manuel Elvira
|E
|70
|66
|73
|75
|284
|€11,429.47
|T44
|Nicolo Galletti
|E
|69
|66
|77
|72
|284
|€11,429.47
|T44
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|E
|73
|69
|69
|73
|284
|€11,429.47
|T44
|Tom Lewis
|E
|72
|69
|69
|74
|284
|€11,429.47
|T44
|Jayden Schaper
|E
|69
|69
|73
|73
|284
|€11,429.47
|T44
|Shubhankar Sharma
|E
|70
|72
|74
|68
|284
|€11,429.47
|T51
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|1
|72
|68
|74
|71
|285
|€8,363.84
|T51
|Darren Fichardt
|1
|69
|72
|73
|71
|285
|€8,363.84
|T51
|Francesco Laporta
|1
|68
|68
|77
|72
|285
|€8,363.84
|T51
|Andrew Martin
|1
|71
|71
|70
|73
|285
|€8,363.84
|T51
|Eddie Pepperell
|1
|69
|70
|74
|72
|285
|€8,363.84
|T51
|Thomas Power Horan
|1
|73
|66
|76
|70
|285
|€8,363.84
|T51
|Gunner Wiebe
|1
|70
|70
|74
|71
|285
|€8,363.84
|T58
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|2
|68
|73
|75
|70
|286
|€7,114.26
|T58
|Maximilian Rottluff
|2
|73
|69
|69
|75
|286
|€7,114.26
|T60
|Jannik De Bruyn
|3
|69
|72
|71
|75
|287
|€6,414.50
|T60
|Espen Kofstad
|3
|67
|69
|74
|77
|287
|€6,414.50
|T60
|Richard Mansell
|3
|71
|68
|76
|72
|287
|€6,414.50
|T60
|Richie Ramsay
|3
|72
|70
|69
|76
|287
|€6,414.50
|T60
|Lars Van Der Vight (a)
|3
|71
|69
|71
|76
|287
|€0
|T65
|Wouter De Vries
|5
|70
|69
|74
|76
|289
|€5,714.74
|T65
|Stuart Manley
|5
|73
|69
|72
|75
|289
|€5,714.74
|67
|Niklas Norgaard
|6
|72
|69
|79
|70
|290
|€5,364.85
|68
|Paul Waring
|7
|70
|69
|79
|73
|291
|€5,131.60
|69
|Zander Lombard
|8
|68
|73
|78
|73
|292
|€4,898.34
|T70
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|9
|73
|66
|80
|74
|293
|€4,548.46
|T70
|Benjamin Rusch
|9
|70
|72
|79
|72
|293
|€4,548.46
|72
|Frank Kennedy
|10
|69
|72
|77
|76
|294
|€3,498.82
|73
|Ockie Strydom
|12
|70
|71
|81
|74
|296
|€3,495.82
|74
|Joel Girrbach
|18
|72
|69
|83
|78
|302
|€3,492.82