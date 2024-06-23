2024 Italian Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour

June 23, 2024

June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Laurie Canter 2155732515
The 2024 Italian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy.

The Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Nacho Elvira, Laurie Canter and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Jannik De Bruyn are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Italian Open field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Angel Ayora
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Haydn Barron
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Giovanni Binaghi
Jonas Blixt
Pietro Bovari
Dan Bradbury
Soren Broholt Lind
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Emanuel Canonica
Laurie Canter
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Prakash Chouhan
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Louis De Jager
Gregorio De Leo
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Jamie Donaldson
Mauel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Will Enefer
Riccardo Fantinelli
Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Lorenzo Gagli
Nicolo Galletti
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Gregory Havret
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Johannessen
Andrew Johnston
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Rikard Karlberg
Yuto Katsuragawa
Masahiro Kawamura
Marcus Kinhult
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Mikko Korhonen
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
Stefano Mazzoli
Ross Mcgowan
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Flavio Michetti
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Niklas Norgaard
Adrian Otaegui
Jeff Overton
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Tommas Perrino
Garrick Porteous
Jaco Prinsloo
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Patrick Reed
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Benjamin Rusch
Lauri Ruuska
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Danny Willett
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti
Aron Zemmer

Top 50 players in 2024 Italian Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.

