2024 Italian Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Italian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia in Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy.

The Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Nacho Elvira, Laurie Canter and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the return to continental Europe.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Jannik De Bruyn are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Italian Open field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Angel Ayora Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Haydn Barron Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Giovanni Binaghi Jonas Blixt Pietro Bovari Dan Bradbury Soren Broholt Lind Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Emanuel Canonica Laurie Canter Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Prakash Chouhan Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Louis De Jager Gregorio De Leo Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Jamie Donaldson Mauel Elvira Nacho Elvira Will Enefer Riccardo Fantinelli Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Lorenzo Gagli Nicolo Galletti Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Chase Hanna Justin Harding Gregory Havret Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Kristian Johannessen Andrew Johnston Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Rikard Karlberg Yuto Katsuragawa Masahiro Kawamura Marcus Kinhult Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Mikko Korhonen Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Tom Lewis Haotong Li Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Richard Mansell Stefano Mazzoli Ross Mcgowan Tom Mckibbin David Micheluzzi Flavio Michetti Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Niklas Norgaard Adrian Otaegui Jeff Overton Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Tommas Perrino Garrick Porteous Jaco Prinsloo Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Patrick Reed Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Benjamin Rusch Lauri Ruuska Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Tom Vaillant Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Danny Willett Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti Aron Zemmer

Top 50 players in 2024 Italian Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.