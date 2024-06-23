2024 Compliance Solutions Championship purse, winner’s share, Korn Ferry Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Compliance Solutions Championship field is headed by the likes of John Pak, Braden Thornberry, Frankie Capan III and more.

The event is played this year at the Jimmie Austin Oklahoma University Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 15th event of the year on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, with a winner earning 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

On the Road to French Lick, the top 30 players at the end of the 2024 season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Compliance Solutions Championship will also earn approximately 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2024 Compliance Solutions Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout