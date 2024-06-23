2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner John Pak, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Course in Norman, Oklahoma.
Pak won his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the season, in his 28th-career start on the tour, with a three-shot victory after opening the final round with a huge lead.
Pak shot 2-under 70 to hold off Jackson Suber, his closest chaser, to win on 23-under 265.
Steven Fisk, continuing his great season, finished in solo third and six shots back of Pak.
Pak won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Pak earned 13.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.
This week the cut was made at 5-under 139 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois.
2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|John Pak
|-23
|64
|66
|65
|70
|265
|$180,000
|2
|Jackson Suber
|-20
|64
|69
|72
|63
|268
|$90,000
|3
|Steven Fisk
|-17
|67
|66
|71
|67
|271
|$60,000
|T4
|Davis Shore
|-16
|73
|65
|71
|63
|272
|$37,375
|T4
|Harry Higgs
|-16
|67
|71
|67
|67
|272
|$37,375
|T4
|Brent Grant
|-16
|65
|68
|72
|67
|272
|$37,375
|T4
|Paul Peterson
|-16
|66
|67
|70
|69
|272
|$37,375
|T8
|Brian Campbell
|-15
|69
|66
|70
|68
|273
|$27,500
|
|T8
|Trevor Cone
|-15
|67
|65
|73
|68
|273
|$27,500
|T8
|William Mouw
|-15
|64
|73
|67
|69
|273
|$27,500
|T11
|Kevin Velo
|-14
|68
|67
|72
|67
|274
|$20,630
|T11
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-14
|68
|67
|71
|68
|274
|$20,630
|T11
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|-14
|69
|69
|67
|69
|274
|$20,630
|T11
|Jack Maguire
|-14
|65
|66
|74
|69
|274
|$20,630
|T11
|Davis Chatfield
|-14
|66
|68
|69
|71
|274
|$20,630
|T16
|Alistair Docherty
|-13
|71
|67
|70
|67
|275
|$14,071
|
|T16
|Austin Hitt
|-13
|71
|67
|69
|68
|275
|$14,071
|T16
|Ryan Gerard
|-13
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|$14,071
|T16
|Peter Kuest
|-13
|65
|69
|69
|72
|275
|$14,071
|T16
|Frankie Capan III
|-13
|65
|68
|70
|72
|275
|$14,071
|T16
|Cooper Jones (a)
|-13
|66
|66
|71
|72
|275
|$14,071
|T16
|Braden Thornberry
|-13
|71
|66
|65
|73
|275
|$14,071
|T23
|Brandon Harkins
|-12
|70
|69
|72
|65
|276
|$8,516
|T23
|Brandon Crick
|-12
|68
|71
|72
|65
|276
|$8,516
|T23
|Pontus Nyholm
|-12
|64
|70
|76
|66
|276
|$8,516
|T23
|Patrick Welch
|-12
|68
|71
|69
|68
|276
|$8,516
|T23
|Ryan Hall
|-12
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|$8,516
|T23
|Thomas Walsh
|-12
|63
|71
|72
|70
|276
|$8,516
|T23
|Jeremy Paul
|-12
|70
|63
|71
|72
|276
|$8,516
|T23
|Tano Goya
|-12
|64
|69
|70
|73
|276
|$8,516
|T31
|Zach Bauchou
|-11
|70
|69
|71
|67
|277
|$6,150
|T31
|Vince Whaley
|-11
|69
|69
|72
|67
|277
|$6,150
|T31
|John VanDerLaan
|-11
|68
|71
|70
|68
|277
|$6,150
|T31
|Chase Seiffert
|-11
|67
|71
|71
|68
|277
|$6,150
|T31
|Zecheng Dou
|-11
|65
|70
|74
|68
|277
|$6,150
|T31
|Wil Bateman
|-11
|67
|68
|73
|69
|277
|$6,150
|T31
|Matt McCarty
|-11
|69
|66
|73
|69
|277
|$6,150
|T31
|S.Y. Noh
|-11
|71
|67
|67
|72
|277
|$6,150
|T39
|Trey Winstead
|-10
|67
|70
|74
|67
|278
|$5,100
|T39
|Ricky Castillo
|-10
|67
|71
|72
|68
|278
|$5,100
|T39
|Brendon Jelley
|-10
|69
|68
|73
|68
|278
|$5,100
|T39
|Jacob Solomon
|-10
|67
|66
|76
|69
|278
|$5,100
|T43
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-9
|66
|73
|73
|67
|279
|$4,700
|T43
|Daniel Summerhays
|-9
|67
|72
|71
|69
|279
|$4,700
|T43
|Étienne Papineau
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|$4,700
|T43
|Roberto Díaz
|-9
|65
|70
|69
|75
|279
|$4,700
|T47
|Mitchell Meissner
|-8
|67
|72
|75
|66
|280
|$4,340
|T47
|Evan Harmeling
|-8
|69
|69
|74
|68
|280
|$4,340
|T47
|Jared du Toit
|-8
|67
|70
|75
|68
|280
|$4,340
|T47
|Max McGreevy
|-8
|68
|71
|71
|70
|280
|$4,340
|T47
|Matthew Riedel
|-8
|69
|70
|71
|70
|280
|$4,340
|T47
|Shad Tuten
|-8
|69
|69
|71
|71
|280
|$4,340
|T47
|Noah Goodwin
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|72
|280
|$4,340
|T47
|Logan McAllister
|-8
|64
|70
|74
|72
|280
|$4,340
|T55
|Dan McCarthy
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|73
|281
|$4,190
|T55
|Taylor Dickson
|-7
|66
|68
|72
|75
|281
|$4,190
|T57
|Seth Reeves
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|71
|282
|$4,140
|T57
|Connor Gaunt
|-6
|68
|69
|73
|72
|282
|$4,140
|T57
|Andre Metzger
|-6
|66
|70
|68
|78
|282
|$4,140
|T60
|Michael Johnson
|-5
|68
|70
|73
|72
|283
|$4,070
|T60
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|72
|283
|$4,070
|T60
|Morgan Hoffmann
|-5
|67
|71
|72
|73
|283
|$4,070
|T60
|Trent Phillips
|-5
|68
|69
|72
|74
|283
|$4,070
|T64
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-3
|70
|69
|73
|73
|285
|$4,010
|T64
|William Moll
|-3
|70
|66
|76
|73
|285
|$4,010
|T66
|Nelson Ledesma
|-2
|70
|67
|74
|75
|286
|$3,970
|T66
|Patrick Cover
|-2
|71
|68
|71
|76
|286
|$3,970
|T68
|Ryan Blaum
|-1
|70
|69
|78
|70
|287
|$3,930
|T68
|Philip Knowles
|-1
|69
|70
|74
|74
|287
|$3,930
|70
|Tim Wilkinson
|4
|69
|67
|78
|78
|292
|$3,900