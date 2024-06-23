2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner John Pak, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Course in Norman, Oklahoma.

Pak won his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the season, in his 28th-career start on the tour, with a three-shot victory after opening the final round with a huge lead.

Pak shot 2-under 70 to hold off Jackson Suber, his closest chaser, to win on 23-under 265.

Steven Fisk, continuing his great season, finished in solo third and six shots back of Pak.

Pak won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Pak earned 13.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 139 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois.

2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details