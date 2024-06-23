2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
June 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of John Pak
The 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner John Pak, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Course in Norman, Oklahoma.

Pak won his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the season, in his 28th-career start on the tour, with a three-shot victory after opening the final round with a huge lead.

Pak shot 2-under 70 to hold off Jackson Suber, his closest chaser, to win on 23-under 265.

Steven Fisk, continuing his great season, finished in solo third and six shots back of Pak.

Pak won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Pak earned 13.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 139 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois.

2024 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 John Pak -23 64 66 65 70 265 $180,000
2 Jackson Suber -20 64 69 72 63 268 $90,000
3 Steven Fisk -17 67 66 71 67 271 $60,000
T4 Davis Shore -16 73 65 71 63 272 $37,375
T4 Harry Higgs -16 67 71 67 67 272 $37,375
T4 Brent Grant -16 65 68 72 67 272 $37,375
T4 Paul Peterson -16 66 67 70 69 272 $37,375
T8 Brian Campbell -15 69 66 70 68 273 $27,500
T8 Trevor Cone -15 67 65 73 68 273 $27,500
T8 William Mouw -15 64 73 67 69 273 $27,500
T11 Kevin Velo -14 68 67 72 67 274 $20,630
T11 Ollie Schniederjans -14 68 67 71 68 274 $20,630
T11 Blaine Hale, Jr. -14 69 69 67 69 274 $20,630
T11 Jack Maguire -14 65 66 74 69 274 $20,630
T11 Davis Chatfield -14 66 68 69 71 274 $20,630
T16 Alistair Docherty -13 71 67 70 67 275 $14,071
T16 Austin Hitt -13 71 67 69 68 275 $14,071
T16 Ryan Gerard -13 67 69 70 69 275 $14,071
T16 Peter Kuest -13 65 69 69 72 275 $14,071
T16 Frankie Capan III -13 65 68 70 72 275 $14,071
T16 Cooper Jones (a) -13 66 66 71 72 275 $14,071
T16 Braden Thornberry -13 71 66 65 73 275 $14,071
T23 Brandon Harkins -12 70 69 72 65 276 $8,516
T23 Brandon Crick -12 68 71 72 65 276 $8,516
T23 Pontus Nyholm -12 64 70 76 66 276 $8,516
T23 Patrick Welch -12 68 71 69 68 276 $8,516
T23 Ryan Hall -12 68 70 69 69 276 $8,516
T23 Thomas Walsh -12 63 71 72 70 276 $8,516
T23 Jeremy Paul -12 70 63 71 72 276 $8,516
T23 Tano Goya -12 64 69 70 73 276 $8,516
T31 Zach Bauchou -11 70 69 71 67 277 $6,150
T31 Vince Whaley -11 69 69 72 67 277 $6,150
T31 John VanDerLaan -11 68 71 70 68 277 $6,150
T31 Chase Seiffert -11 67 71 71 68 277 $6,150
T31 Zecheng Dou -11 65 70 74 68 277 $6,150
T31 Wil Bateman -11 67 68 73 69 277 $6,150
T31 Matt McCarty -11 69 66 73 69 277 $6,150
T31 S.Y. Noh -11 71 67 67 72 277 $6,150
T39 Trey Winstead -10 67 70 74 67 278 $5,100
T39 Ricky Castillo -10 67 71 72 68 278 $5,100
T39 Brendon Jelley -10 69 68 73 68 278 $5,100
T39 Jacob Solomon -10 67 66 76 69 278 $5,100
T43 Thomas Rosenmueller -9 66 73 73 67 279 $4,700
T43 Daniel Summerhays -9 67 72 71 69 279 $4,700
T43 Étienne Papineau -9 69 70 70 70 279 $4,700
T43 Roberto Díaz -9 65 70 69 75 279 $4,700
T47 Mitchell Meissner -8 67 72 75 66 280 $4,340
T47 Evan Harmeling -8 69 69 74 68 280 $4,340
T47 Jared du Toit -8 67 70 75 68 280 $4,340
T47 Max McGreevy -8 68 71 71 70 280 $4,340
T47 Matthew Riedel -8 69 70 71 70 280 $4,340
T47 Shad Tuten -8 69 69 71 71 280 $4,340
T47 Noah Goodwin -8 69 68 71 72 280 $4,340
T47 Logan McAllister -8 64 70 74 72 280 $4,340
T55 Dan McCarthy -7 68 71 69 73 281 $4,190
T55 Taylor Dickson -7 66 68 72 75 281 $4,190
T57 Seth Reeves -6 70 69 72 71 282 $4,140
T57 Connor Gaunt -6 68 69 73 72 282 $4,140
T57 Andre Metzger -6 66 70 68 78 282 $4,140
T60 Michael Johnson -5 68 70 73 72 283 $4,070
T60 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -5 69 69 73 72 283 $4,070
T60 Morgan Hoffmann -5 67 71 72 73 283 $4,070
T60 Trent Phillips -5 68 69 72 74 283 $4,070
T64 Aldrich Potgieter -3 70 69 73 73 285 $4,010
T64 William Moll -3 70 66 76 73 285 $4,010
T66 Nelson Ledesma -2 70 67 74 75 286 $3,970
T66 Patrick Cover -2 71 68 71 76 286 $3,970
T68 Ryan Blaum -1 70 69 78 70 287 $3,930
T68 Philip Knowles -1 69 70 74 74 287 $3,930
70 Tim Wilkinson 4 69 67 78 78 292 $3,900

