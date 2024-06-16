2024 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Blytheville Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Vu won for the first time in her LPGA Tour season, doing so in a playoff with 54-hole leader Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson, who is playing her final full-time season on the tour.

All three players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 16-under 272, the players tied on the first two playoff holes. On the third playoff hole, Vu made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 fourth hole to secure the win in her first LPGA Tour start since March. All three players had made birdie on the first two extra holes.

Ally Ewing finished in solo fourth, a shot out of the playoff.

Vu won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the 15th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA year.

By winning the event, Vu earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 81 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

2024 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lilia Vu -16 69 70 68 65 272 $450,000
T2 Lexi Thompson -16 71 68 65 68 272 $234,649
T2 Grace Kim -16 68 65 66 73 272 $234,649
4 Ally Ewing -15 70 63 71 69 273 $152,634
T5 Allisen Corpuz -14 68 68 68 70 274 $111,685
T5 Narin An -14 67 68 69 70 274 $111,685
7 Kristen Gillman -13 69 68 69 69 275 $84,136
T8 Ayaka Furue -12 70 68 70 68 276 $64,032
T8 Atthaya Thitikul -12 68 69 69 70 276 $64,032
T8 Ryann O'Toole -12 71 67 67 71 276 $64,032
T8 Alison Lee -12 65 72 68 71 276 $64,032
T12 Yu Jin Sung -11 72 70 67 68 277 $46,162
T12 Georgia Hall -11 70 71 68 68 277 $46,162
T12 Paula Reto -11 70 69 68 70 277 $46,162
T12 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -11 71 67 67 72 277 $46,162
T12 Anna Nordqvist -11 72 67 65 73 277 $46,162
T17 Hira Naveed -10 69 70 71 68 278 $33,803
T17 Lauren Hartlage -10 67 69 74 68 278 $33,803
T17 Gabriela Ruffels -10 68 73 68 69 278 $33,803
T17 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -10 71 64 74 69 278 $33,803
T17 Carlota Ciganda -10 67 72 69 70 278 $33,803
T17 Nataliya Guseva -10 71 69 67 71 278 $33,803
T17 Aditi Ashok -10 68 70 69 71 278 $33,803
T17 Alexa Pano -10 72 65 68 73 278 $33,803
T25 Ariya Jutanugarn -9 70 72 69 68 279 $26,358
T25 Marina Alex -9 73 69 67 70 279 $26,358
T25 Jin Hee Im -9 71 65 73 70 279 $26,358
T25 Jing Yan -9 68 68 72 71 279 $26,358
T25 Yuna Nishimura -9 69 69 69 72 279 $26,358
T30 Sarah Schmelzel -8 72 70 71 67 280 $22,039
T30 Maria Fassi -8 70 71 69 70 280 $22,039
T30 Jiwon Jeon -8 69 68 72 71 280 $22,039
T30 Lizette Salas -8 67 71 68 74 280 $22,039
T34 Mao Saigo -7 74 68 70 69 281 $18,689
T34 In Kyung Kim -7 68 74 68 71 281 $18,689
T34 Jeongeun Lee6 -7 72 69 69 71 281 $18,689
T34 Brooke M. Henderson -7 67 69 73 72 281 $18,689
T38 Xiaowen Yin -6 74 68 72 68 282 $16,132
T38 Chanettee Wannasaen -6 69 73 69 71 282 $16,132
T38 Jeongeun Lee5 -6 69 69 70 74 282 $16,132
T41 Yealimi Noh -5 73 67 74 69 283 $12,992
T41 Caroline Masson -5 72 70 71 70 283 $12,992
T41 Roberta Liti -5 70 70 73 70 283 $12,992
T41 Angela Stanford -5 71 70 71 71 283 $12,992
T41 Eun-Hee Ji -5 71 69 71 72 283 $12,992
T41 Caroline Inglis -5 72 70 68 73 283 $12,992
T41 Hinako Shibuno -5 69 68 73 73 283 $12,992
T41 Jaravee Boonchant -5 70 70 69 74 283 $12,992
T49 Laura Wearn -4 72 69 75 68 284 $10,312
T49 Arpichaya Yubol -4 73 68 72 71 284 $10,312
T49 Madelene Sagstrom -4 74 68 70 72 284 $10,312
T49 Weiwei Zhang -4 68 71 73 72 284 $10,312
T53 Azahara Munoz -3 73 69 73 70 285 $8,356
T53 Auston Kim -3 71 70 72 72 285 $8,356
T53 Celine Boutier -3 71 68 74 72 285 $8,356
T53 Stephanie Meadow -3 71 70 71 73 285 $8,356
T53 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -3 70 71 71 73 285 $8,356
T53 Ssu-Chia Cheng -3 67 73 72 73 285 $8,356
T53 Jennifer Kupcho -3 67 71 74 73 285 $8,356
T53 Laetitia Beck -3 71 71 69 74 285 $8,356
T53 Lindy Duncan -3 68 72 71 74 285 $8,356
T62 Malia Nam -2 71 69 73 73 286 $6,999
T62 Jennifer Chang -2 70 70 73 73 286 $6,999
T62 Bianca Pagdanganan -2 71 68 69 78 286 $6,999
T65 Leona Maguire -1 72 69 72 74 287 $6,477
T65 Hye-Jin Choi -1 69 72 72 74 287 $6,477
T65 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 72 70 70 75 287 $6,477
T65 Morgane Metraux -1 72 66 72 77 287 $6,477
T69 Moriya Jutanugarn E 73 69 76 70 288 $5,938
T69 Ruixin Liu E 73 69 73 73 288 $5,938
T69 Muni He E 71 70 72 75 288 $5,938
T69 Brittany Lincicome E 70 71 69 78 288 $5,938
T73 Kelly Tan 1 68 72 74 75 289 $5,625
T73 Ashleigh Buhai 1 68 72 74 75 289 $5,625
T73 Daniela Darquea 1 67 72 74 76 289 $5,625
T73 Keera Foocharoen 1 71 71 70 77 289 $5,625
T77 Peiyun Chien 2 70 71 74 75 290 $5,380
T77 Mi Hyang Lee 2 73 66 75 76 290 $5,380
T77 Hee Young Park 2 73 69 71 77 290 $5,380
T80 Alena Sharp 6 70 72 76 76 294 $5,209
T80 Isabella Fierro 6 72 68 78 76 294 $5,209

