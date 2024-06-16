2024 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Blytheville Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Vu won for the first time in her LPGA Tour season, doing so in a playoff with 54-hole leader Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson, who is playing her final full-time season on the tour.

All three players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 16-under 272, the players tied on the first two playoff holes. On the third playoff hole, Vu made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 fourth hole to secure the win in her first LPGA Tour start since March. All three players had made birdie on the first two extra holes.

Ally Ewing finished in solo fourth, a shot out of the playoff.

Vu won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the 15th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA year.

By winning the event, Vu earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 81 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

2024 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

