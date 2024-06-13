2024 Meijer LPGA Classic purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic field is headed by Nelly Korda, Alison Lee, Jennifer Kupcho and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 14th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event features many of the best players in the world taking on a Michigan host course in a well-supported event.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Blytheville Country Club in Belmont, Mich.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Meijer LPGA Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $450,000 2 $282,977 3 $205,279 4 $158,799 5 $127,815 6 $104,577 7 $87,535 8 $76,690 9 $68,943 10 $62,746 11 $58,097 12 $54,223 13 $50,815 14 $47,717 15 $44,928 16 $42,449 17 $40,282 18 $38,422 19 $36,873 20 $35,633 21 $34,395 22 $33,154 23 $31,917 24 $30,675 25 $29,592 26 $28,509 27 $27,422 28 $26,337 29 $25,253 30 $24,324 31 $23,393 32 $22,464 33 $21,535 34 $20,604 35 $19,831 36 $19,056 37 $18,283 38 $17,506 39 $16,731 40 $16,113 41 $15,494 42 $14,875 43 $14,253 44 $13,634 45 $13,169 46 $12,703 47 $12,238 48 $11,774 49 $11,309 50 $10,845 51 $10,536 52 $10,226 53 $9,914 54 $9,607 55 $9,295 56 $8,985 57 $8,676 58 $8,366 59 $8,057 60 $7,747 61 $7,593 62 $7,435 63 $7,282 64 $7,128 65 $6,970

2024 Meijer LPGA Classic: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

