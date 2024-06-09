Linn Grant sets DP World Tour record with 11-shot final-round comeback to win Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

Linn Grant not only became the first two-time female winner on the DP World Tour on Sunday, but she also set the tour's record for the biggest 54-hole deficit overcome to win.

Grant won the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed for the second time on Sunday at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg, Sweden, shooting a final-round 65 to finish the 72-hole tournament on 17-under 271. She culminated the round with a chip-in birdie from just right of the green on the 18th hole, setting a mark for what appeared to be a second-place finish.

When she finished, the dominant 54-hole leader, Sebastian Soderberg, was still an hour away from completing his round. At that point, Grant's fellow Swede was already slipping.

After not making a bogey for the first 49 holes of the tournament, Soderberg made an early birdie on the third hole on Sunday before making three bogeys on the last six holes of the front. Still, Soderberg had a commanding lead with nine holes to play. Conditions worsened, with wind and rain making play trickier. Soderberg made bogeys on Nos. 13 and 15 to drop his lead down to just a shot.

On the 18th hole, Soderberg's second shot wound up in a plugged lie in the wet bunker, forcing him to play out some 20 feet beyond the flag. He coaxed his par putt down to approximately 2-and-a-half feet to force a playoff with Grant. His putt horseshoed around the cup and didn't drop, leading to a double-bogey 6 that gave Grant her second win in this tournament.

"She's history maker again" The moment Linn Grant became a TWO-time winner on the DP World Tour 🏆#VolvoScandinavianMixed pic.twitter.com/oNHQSvIEhD — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 9, 2024

"I'm so surprised. Standing here, now as a winner again in my hometown. Amazing," Grant said. "Honestly I just tried to go out today and give myself an opportunity. I didn't even think that I had the chance of winning - 11 shots is a huge gap. So I just wanted to go out, have fun and make as many birdies as possible.

"And enjoy it with my brother on the bag and being at home. It turned out to be an incredible day."

Grant was shocked as she hit drivers on the range in preparation for a playoff. However, it's a win nonetheless, and she has now won this event twice -- and in completely different fashion. In 2022, Grant won with a dominant nine-shot win, and now she's won again by overcoming an 11-shot 54-hole deficit.