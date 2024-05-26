2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
Champions Tour CMC

May 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ernie Els
The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $3.5 million purse, with 83 professional players who complete four rounds at the Club at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship prize pool is at $630,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $380,000. The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship field is headed by Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship from the correct 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event, which is considered one of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 630,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $630,000
2 $380,000
3 $237,500
4 $166,000
5 $132,500
6 $113,750
7 $101,550
8 $95,000
9 $90,000
10 $85,000
11 $80,000
12 $75,000
13 $70,000
14 $65,000
15 $61,250
16 $57,500
17 $53,750
18 $50,000
19 $46,250
20 $43,750
21 $41,250
22 $38,750
23 $36,750
24 $34,750
25 $32,750
26 $31,000
27 $29,500
28 $28,000
29 $26,500
30 $25,000
31 $23,500
32 $22,000
33 $21,000
34 $20,000
35 $19,000
36 $18,000
37 $17,000
38 $16,000
39 $15,000
40 $14,000
41 $13,000
42 $12,000
43 $11,000
44 $10,100
45 $9,200
46 $8,800
47 $8,400
48 $8,000
49 $7,600
50 $7,200
51 $7,000
52 $6,900
53 $6,800
54 $6,700
55 $6,600
56 $6,500
57 $6,400
58 $6,300
59 $6,200
60 $6,100
61 $6,000
62 $5,900
63 $5,800
64 $5,700
65 $5,600
66 $5,550
67 $5,500
68 $5,450
69 $5,400
70 $5,350

