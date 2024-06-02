2024 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.
Els shot a 65 in the final round to hold off prior winner Stephen Ames by two shots on 21-under 195 in the 54-hole tournament.
Bernhard Langer, Rod Pampling and David Duval finished tied for third place, all four shots behind the winning South African.
Els won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Principal Charity Classic recap notes
Els wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the fourth time.
The money Els -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin.
2024 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ernie Els
|-21
|62
|68
|65
|195
|$300,000
|2
|Stephen Ames
|-19
|64
|67
|66
|197
|$176,000
|T3
|David Duval
|-17
|67
|65
|67
|199
|$120,000
|T3
|Bernhard Langer
|-17
|68
|63
|68
|199
|$120,000
|T3
|Rod Pampling
|-17
|65
|65
|69
|199
|$120,000
|T6
|Heath Slocum
|-16
|65
|68
|67
|200
|$76,000
|T6
|Vijay Singh
|-16
|64
|68
|68
|200
|$76,000
|T8
|Steven Alker
|-15
|67
|68
|66
|201
|$60,000
|
|T8
|Chad Campbell
|-15
|66
|67
|68
|201
|$60,000
|T10
|David Bransdon
|-14
|68
|68
|66
|202
|$50,000
|T10
|Ken Tanigawa
|-14
|66
|69
|67
|202
|$50,000
|T12
|Steve Flesch
|-13
|68
|70
|65
|203
|$38,400
|T12
|Y.E. Yang
|-13
|69
|68
|66
|203
|$38,400
|T12
|Stuart Appleby
|-13
|68
|69
|66
|203
|$38,400
|T12
|Steve Allan
|-13
|69
|66
|68
|203
|$38,400
|T12
|Kevin Sutherland
|-13
|66
|66
|71
|203
|$38,400
|
|17
|Esteban Toledo
|-12
|69
|67
|68
|204
|$32,000
|T18
|Billy Andrade
|-11
|69
|71
|65
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Thomas Bjørn
|-11
|69
|69
|67
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-11
|68
|70
|67
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Dicky Pride
|-11
|71
|66
|68
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Michael Wright
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Jim Furyk
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Notah Begay III
|-11
|70
|65
|70
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Robert Karlsson
|-11
|70
|65
|70
|205
|$23,844
|T18
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-11
|64
|70
|71
|205
|$23,844
|T27
|Richard Green
|-10
|70
|69
|67
|206
|$16,600
|T27
|Brett Quigley
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|206
|$16,600
|T27
|Tim Herron
|-10
|70
|67
|69
|206
|$16,600
|T27
|Retief Goosen
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|206
|$16,600
|T27
|Scott Parel
|-10
|68
|68
|70
|206
|$16,600
|T32
|Boo Weekley
|-9
|72
|68
|67
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Jerry Kelly
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Paul Broadhurst
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Woody Austin
|-9
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Bob Estes
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Glen Day
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Tim O'Neal
|-9
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Billy Mayfair
|-9
|65
|72
|70
|207
|$12,133
|T32
|Cameron Percy
|-9
|66
|69
|72
|207
|$12,133
|T41
|Doug Barron
|-8
|71
|71
|66
|208
|$8,800
|T41
|Matt Gogel
|-8
|70
|71
|67
|208
|$8,800
|T41
|David McKenzie
|-8
|70
|70
|68
|208
|$8,800
|T41
|John Huston
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$8,800
|T41
|Tim Petrovic
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$8,800
|T41
|Rob Labritz
|-8
|65
|72
|71
|208
|$8,800
|T47
|José María Olazábal
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|209
|$6,400
|T47
|Colin Montgomerie
|-7
|72
|68
|69
|209
|$6,400
|T47
|Marco Dawson
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|209
|$6,400
|T47
|John Senden
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$6,400
|T47
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$6,400
|T47
|Paul Stankowski
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$6,400
|53
|Jay Haas
|-6
|74
|67
|69
|210
|$5,000
|T54
|Chris DiMarco
|-5
|73
|70
|68
|211
|$4,600
|T54
|Darren Clarke
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$4,600
|T54
|Gene Sauers
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$4,600
|T57
|Brian Gay
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$4,100
|T57
|Ken Duke
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|212
|$4,100
|T59
|Mario Tiziani
|-3
|74
|70
|69
|213
|$3,600
|T59
|David Frost
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|213
|$3,600
|T59
|Shane Bertsch
|-3
|68
|71
|74
|213
|$3,600
|T62
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$2,800
|T62
|Lee Janzen
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|214
|$2,800
|T62
|David Mathis
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|214
|$2,800
|T62
|David Toms
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|214
|$2,800
|T62
|Jeff Sluman
|-2
|68
|73
|73
|214
|$2,800
|T67
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-1
|76
|72
|67
|215
|$2,026
|T67
|Joe Durant
|-1
|71
|75
|69
|215
|$2,026
|T67
|Duffy Waldorf
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|215
|$2,026
|70
|Mark Calcavecchia
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$1,760
|T71
|Jeff Maggert
|1
|73
|77
|67
|217
|$1,580
|T71
|Steve Jones
|1
|71
|75
|71
|217
|$1,580
|73
|John Daly
|2
|71
|74
|73
|218
|$1,400
|74
|Thomas Levet
|3
|75
|75
|69
|219
|$1,320
|75
|Tom Lehman
|4
|72
|76
|72
|220
|$1,240
|76
|Fred Funk
|5
|73
|75
|73
|221
|$1,160
|T77
|Scott McCarron
|11
|78
|78
|71
|227
|$1,040
|T77
|Scott Dunlap
|11
|76
|76
|75
|227
|$1,040