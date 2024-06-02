2024 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ernie Els
The 2024 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

Els shot a 65 in the final round to hold off prior winner Stephen Ames by two shots on 21-under 195 in the 54-hole tournament.

Bernhard Langer, Rod Pampling and David Duval finished tied for third place, all four shots behind the winning South African.

Els won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Els wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the fourth time.

The money Els -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin.

2024 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Ernie Els -21 62 68 65 195 $300,000
2 Stephen Ames -19 64 67 66 197 $176,000
T3 David Duval -17 67 65 67 199 $120,000
T3 Bernhard Langer -17 68 63 68 199 $120,000
T3 Rod Pampling -17 65 65 69 199 $120,000
T6 Heath Slocum -16 65 68 67 200 $76,000
T6 Vijay Singh -16 64 68 68 200 $76,000
T8 Steven Alker -15 67 68 66 201 $60,000
T8 Chad Campbell -15 66 67 68 201 $60,000
T10 David Bransdon -14 68 68 66 202 $50,000
T10 Ken Tanigawa -14 66 69 67 202 $50,000
T12 Steve Flesch -13 68 70 65 203 $38,400
T12 Y.E. Yang -13 69 68 66 203 $38,400
T12 Stuart Appleby -13 68 69 66 203 $38,400
T12 Steve Allan -13 69 66 68 203 $38,400
T12 Kevin Sutherland -13 66 66 71 203 $38,400
17 Esteban Toledo -12 69 67 68 204 $32,000
T18 Billy Andrade -11 69 71 65 205 $23,844
T18 Thomas Bjørn -11 69 69 67 205 $23,844
T18 Thongchai Jaidee -11 68 70 67 205 $23,844
T18 Dicky Pride -11 71 66 68 205 $23,844
T18 Michael Wright -11 67 70 68 205 $23,844
T18 Jim Furyk -11 67 69 69 205 $23,844
T18 Notah Begay III -11 70 65 70 205 $23,844
T18 Robert Karlsson -11 70 65 70 205 $23,844
T18 Ricardo Gonzalez -11 64 70 71 205 $23,844
T27 Richard Green -10 70 69 67 206 $16,600
T27 Brett Quigley -10 68 70 68 206 $16,600
T27 Tim Herron -10 70 67 69 206 $16,600
T27 Retief Goosen -10 67 70 69 206 $16,600
T27 Scott Parel -10 68 68 70 206 $16,600
T32 Boo Weekley -9 72 68 67 207 $12,133
T32 Jerry Kelly -9 69 70 68 207 $12,133
T32 Paul Broadhurst -9 69 69 69 207 $12,133
T32 Woody Austin -9 68 70 69 207 $12,133
T32 Bob Estes -9 70 67 70 207 $12,133
T32 Glen Day -9 69 68 70 207 $12,133
T32 Tim O'Neal -9 68 69 70 207 $12,133
T32 Billy Mayfair -9 65 72 70 207 $12,133
T32 Cameron Percy -9 66 69 72 207 $12,133
T41 Doug Barron -8 71 71 66 208 $8,800
T41 Matt Gogel -8 70 71 67 208 $8,800
T41 David McKenzie -8 70 70 68 208 $8,800
T41 John Huston -8 69 70 69 208 $8,800
T41 Tim Petrovic -8 69 68 71 208 $8,800
T41 Rob Labritz -8 65 72 71 208 $8,800
T47 José María Olazábal -7 70 71 68 209 $6,400
T47 Colin Montgomerie -7 72 68 69 209 $6,400
T47 Marco Dawson -7 69 71 69 209 $6,400
T47 John Senden -7 70 69 70 209 $6,400
T47 Miguel Angel Jiménez -7 70 69 70 209 $6,400
T47 Paul Stankowski -7 70 69 70 209 $6,400
53 Jay Haas -6 74 67 69 210 $5,000
T54 Chris DiMarco -5 73 70 68 211 $4,600
T54 Darren Clarke -5 72 70 69 211 $4,600
T54 Gene Sauers -5 69 72 70 211 $4,600
T57 Brian Gay -4 72 71 69 212 $4,100
T57 Ken Duke -4 70 69 73 212 $4,100
T59 Mario Tiziani -3 74 70 69 213 $3,600
T59 David Frost -3 68 72 73 213 $3,600
T59 Shane Bertsch -3 68 71 74 213 $3,600
T62 Wes Short, Jr. -2 72 72 70 214 $2,800
T62 Lee Janzen -2 70 74 70 214 $2,800
T62 David Mathis -2 73 68 73 214 $2,800
T62 David Toms -2 70 71 73 214 $2,800
T62 Jeff Sluman -2 68 73 73 214 $2,800
T67 Tom Pernice Jr. -1 76 72 67 215 $2,026
T67 Joe Durant -1 71 75 69 215 $2,026
T67 Duffy Waldorf -1 70 73 72 215 $2,026
70 Mark Calcavecchia E 72 72 72 216 $1,760
T71 Jeff Maggert 1 73 77 67 217 $1,580
T71 Steve Jones 1 71 75 71 217 $1,580
73 John Daly 2 71 74 73 218 $1,400
74 Thomas Levet 3 75 75 69 219 $1,320
75 Tom Lehman 4 72 76 72 220 $1,240
76 Fred Funk 5 73 75 73 221 $1,160
T77 Scott McCarron 11 78 78 71 227 $1,040
T77 Scott Dunlap 11 76 76 75 227 $1,040

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

