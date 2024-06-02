2024 Principal Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

Els shot a 65 in the final round to hold off prior winner Stephen Ames by two shots on 21-under 195 in the 54-hole tournament.

Bernhard Langer, Rod Pampling and David Duval finished tied for third place, all four shots behind the winning South African.

Els won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Principal Charity Classic recap notes

Els wins the 12th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the fourth time.

The money Els -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin.

2024 Principal Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details