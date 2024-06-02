2024 European Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Laurie Canter, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.
Canter won on the DP World Tour for the first time in his career, earning a two-shot win over Thriston Lawrence and Bernd Wiesberger, finishing on 13-under 279 on the par-73 host course.
Niklas Norgaard had another close call on tour, finishing in a tie for fourth place with Julien Guerrier and a shot behind the co-runners-up.
Canter won the €392,765.45 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
European Open recap notes
Canter earned 19.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 22nd completed event of the season.
Canter earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship through the DP World Tour points standings.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.
2024 European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Laurie Canter
|-13
|68
|66
|73
|72
|279
|€392,765.45
|T2
|Thriston Lawrence
|-11
|77
|67
|69
|68
|281
|€199,848.30
|T2
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-11
|71
|72
|67
|71
|281
|€199,848.30
|T4
|Julien Guerrier
|-10
|71
|71
|71
|69
|282
|€106,739.79
|T4
|Niklas Norgaard
|-10
|69
|68
|71
|74
|282
|€106,739.79
|6
|Keita Nakajima
|-9
|71
|71
|70
|71
|283
|€80,863.48
|7
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-8
|72
|70
|70
|72
|284
|€69,311.55
|T8
|Tom Lewis
|-7
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|€47,593.93
|
|T8
|Tom Mckibbin
|-7
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|€47,593.93
|T8
|Guido Migliozzi
|-7
|70
|70
|67
|78
|285
|€47,593.93
|T8
|Garrick Porteous
|-7
|69
|69
|77
|70
|285
|€47,593.93
|T8
|Johannes Veerman
|-7
|71
|72
|71
|71
|285
|€47,593.93
|T13
|Calum Hill
|-6
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|€34,055.07
|T13
|Matthew Jordan
|-6
|72
|70
|73
|71
|286
|€34,055.07
|T13
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-6
|70
|70
|74
|72
|286
|€34,055.07
|T13
|David Law
|-6
|71
|71
|71
|73
|286
|€34,055.07
|
|T13
|Jayden Schaper
|-6
|71
|69
|71
|75
|286
|€34,055.07
|T18
|Jannik De Bruyn
|-5
|64
|73
|72
|78
|287
|€29,226.37
|T18
|Tom Vaillant
|-5
|70
|71
|68
|78
|287
|€29,226.37
|T20
|Ivan Cantero
|-4
|75
|70
|66
|77
|288
|€27,262.54
|T20
|Dylan Frittelli
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|76
|288
|€27,262.54
|T22
|Dan Bradbury
|-3
|69
|73
|76
|71
|289
|€25,414.24
|T22
|Daan Huizing
|-3
|77
|70
|71
|71
|289
|€25,414.24
|T22
|Connor Syme
|-3
|72
|75
|70
|72
|289
|€25,414.24
|T25
|Adri Arnaus
|-2
|71
|73
|75
|71
|290
|€22,641.77
|T25
|Jack Davidson
|-2
|68
|73
|74
|75
|290
|€22,641.77
|T25
|Ross Fisher
|-2
|74
|72
|73
|71
|290
|€22,641.77
|T25
|Richard Mansell
|-2
|70
|72
|77
|71
|290
|€22,641.77
|T25
|James Nicholas
|-2
|78
|67
|73
|72
|290
|€22,641.77
|T30
|Matthis Besard
|-1
|76
|69
|72
|74
|291
|€19,522.75
|T30
|Adrian Otaegui
|-1
|75
|70
|72
|74
|291
|€19,522.75
|T30
|Yannik Paul
|-1
|74
|72
|71
|74
|291
|€19,522.75
|T30
|Ockie Strydom
|-1
|69
|74
|74
|74
|291
|€19,522.75
|T34
|Todd Clements
|E
|75
|72
|71
|74
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Sean Crocker
|E
|69
|72
|76
|75
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Gavin Green
|E
|75
|71
|73
|73
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|E
|72
|68
|75
|77
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Jeong Weon Ko
|E
|72
|74
|76
|70
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Benjamin Rusch
|E
|75
|70
|75
|72
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Jordan Smith
|E
|74
|68
|76
|74
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Andy Sullivan
|E
|72
|73
|70
|77
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Darius Van Driel
|E
|72
|71
|76
|73
|292
|€15,317.85
|T34
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|E
|71
|73
|74
|74
|292
|€15,317.85
|T44
|Pedro Figueiredo
|1
|76
|70
|72
|75
|293
|€12,476.08
|T44
|Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
|1
|72
|74
|74
|73
|293
|€12,476.08
|T46
|Tiger Christensen (a)
|2
|74
|68
|77
|75
|294
|€0
|T46
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|2
|71
|74
|78
|71
|294
|€11,551.92
|T46
|Frederic Lacroix
|2
|70
|76
|73
|75
|294
|€11,551.92
|T49
|Espen Kofstad
|3
|74
|72
|72
|77
|295
|€10,627.77
|T49
|Mikko Korhonen
|3
|73
|72
|72
|78
|295
|€10,627.77
|T51
|Matthew Baldwin
|4
|74
|73
|70
|79
|296
|€8,817.97
|T51
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|4
|71
|75
|77
|73
|296
|€8,817.97
|T51
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|4
|72
|75
|73
|76
|296
|€8,817.97
|T51
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|4
|74
|70
|72
|80
|296
|€8,817.97
|T51
|Andrea Pavan
|4
|74
|69
|78
|75
|296
|€8,817.97
|T51
|Shubhankar Sharma
|4
|73
|72
|73
|78
|296
|€8,817.97
|T57
|Nick Bachem
|5
|72
|74
|73
|78
|297
|€7,393.23
|T57
|Eddie Pepperell
|5
|70
|71
|76
|80
|297
|€7,393.23
|T57
|Lauri Ruuska
|5
|69
|74
|76
|78
|297
|€7,393.23
|T60
|Alejandro Del Rey
|6
|76
|69
|72
|81
|298
|€6,584.60
|T60
|Manuel Canter
|6
|76
|71
|73
|78
|298
|€6,584.60
|T60
|Casey Jarvis
|6
|75
|69
|74
|80
|298
|€6,584.60
|T60
|Dale Whitnell
|6
|75
|72
|73
|78
|298
|€6,584.60
|64
|Santiago Tarrio
|8
|72
|71
|79
|78
|300
|€6,007.00
|T65
|Daniel Hillier
|9
|77
|70
|77
|77
|301
|€5,660.44
|T65
|Masahiro Kawamura
|9
|73
|74
|76
|78
|301
|€5,660.44
|67
|Angel Hidalgo
|10
|74
|73
|75
|80
|302
|€5,313.89
|T68
|Grant Forrest
|11
|73
|74
|73
|83
|303
|€4,967.33
|T68
|Marcus Helligkilde
|11
|69
|77
|79
|78
|303
|€4,967.33
|70
|Yannick Schuetz
|13
|75
|72
|80
|78
|305
|€4,620.77