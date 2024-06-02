2024 European Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
CMC European Tour

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Laurie Canter 2155732515
The 2024 European Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Laurie Canter, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

Canter won on the DP World Tour for the first time in his career, earning a two-shot win over Thriston Lawrence and Bernd Wiesberger, finishing on 13-under 279 on the par-73 host course.

Niklas Norgaard had another close call on tour, finishing in a tie for fourth place with Julien Guerrier and a shot behind the co-runners-up.

Canter won the €392,765.45 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

European Open recap notes

Canter earned 19.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 22nd completed event of the season.

Canter earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship through the DP World Tour points standings.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

2024 European Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Laurie Canter -13 68 66 73 72 279 €392,765.45
T2 Thriston Lawrence -11 77 67 69 68 281 €199,848.30
T2 Bernd Wiesberger -11 71 72 67 71 281 €199,848.30
T4 Julien Guerrier -10 71 71 71 69 282 €106,739.79
T4 Niklas Norgaard -10 69 68 71 74 282 €106,739.79
6 Keita Nakajima -9 71 71 70 71 283 €80,863.48
7 Rafa Cabrera Bello -8 72 70 70 72 284 €69,311.55
T8 Tom Lewis -7 72 70 70 73 285 €47,593.93
T8 Tom Mckibbin -7 69 71 71 74 285 €47,593.93
T8 Guido Migliozzi -7 70 70 67 78 285 €47,593.93
T8 Garrick Porteous -7 69 69 77 70 285 €47,593.93
T8 Johannes Veerman -7 71 72 71 71 285 €47,593.93
T13 Calum Hill -6 72 69 72 73 286 €34,055.07
T13 Matthew Jordan -6 72 70 73 71 286 €34,055.07
T13 Pablo Larrazábal -6 70 70 74 72 286 €34,055.07
T13 David Law -6 71 71 71 73 286 €34,055.07
T13 Jayden Schaper -6 71 69 71 75 286 €34,055.07
T18 Jannik De Bruyn -5 64 73 72 78 287 €29,226.37
T18 Tom Vaillant -5 70 71 68 78 287 €29,226.37
T20 Ivan Cantero -4 75 70 66 77 288 €27,262.54
T20 Dylan Frittelli -4 71 71 70 76 288 €27,262.54
T22 Dan Bradbury -3 69 73 76 71 289 €25,414.24
T22 Daan Huizing -3 77 70 71 71 289 €25,414.24
T22 Connor Syme -3 72 75 70 72 289 €25,414.24
T25 Adri Arnaus -2 71 73 75 71 290 €22,641.77
T25 Jack Davidson -2 68 73 74 75 290 €22,641.77
T25 Ross Fisher -2 74 72 73 71 290 €22,641.77
T25 Richard Mansell -2 70 72 77 71 290 €22,641.77
T25 James Nicholas -2 78 67 73 72 290 €22,641.77
T30 Matthis Besard -1 76 69 72 74 291 €19,522.75
T30 Adrian Otaegui -1 75 70 72 74 291 €19,522.75
T30 Yannik Paul -1 74 72 71 74 291 €19,522.75
T30 Ockie Strydom -1 69 74 74 74 291 €19,522.75
T34 Todd Clements E 75 72 71 74 292 €15,317.85
T34 Sean Crocker E 69 72 76 75 292 €15,317.85
T34 Gavin Green E 75 71 73 73 292 €15,317.85
T34 Yuto Katsuragawa E 72 68 75 77 292 €15,317.85
T34 Jeong Weon Ko E 72 74 76 70 292 €15,317.85
T34 Benjamin Rusch E 75 70 75 72 292 €15,317.85
T34 Jordan Smith E 74 68 76 74 292 €15,317.85
T34 Andy Sullivan E 72 73 70 77 292 €15,317.85
T34 Darius Van Driel E 72 71 76 73 292 €15,317.85
T34 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen E 71 73 74 74 292 €15,317.85
T44 Pedro Figueiredo 1 76 70 72 75 293 €12,476.08
T44 Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen 1 72 74 74 73 293 €12,476.08
T46 Tiger Christensen (a) 2 74 68 77 75 294 €0
T46 Sebastian Friedrichsen 2 71 74 78 71 294 €11,551.92
T46 Frederic Lacroix 2 70 76 73 75 294 €11,551.92
T49 Espen Kofstad 3 74 72 72 77 295 €10,627.77
T49 Mikko Korhonen 3 73 72 72 78 295 €10,627.77
T51 Matthew Baldwin 4 74 73 70 79 296 €8,817.97
T51 Nicolas Colsaerts 4 71 75 77 73 296 €8,817.97
T51 Alex Fitzpatrick 4 72 75 73 76 296 €8,817.97
T51 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4 74 70 72 80 296 €8,817.97
T51 Andrea Pavan 4 74 69 78 75 296 €8,817.97
T51 Shubhankar Sharma 4 73 72 73 78 296 €8,817.97
T57 Nick Bachem 5 72 74 73 78 297 €7,393.23
T57 Eddie Pepperell 5 70 71 76 80 297 €7,393.23
T57 Lauri Ruuska 5 69 74 76 78 297 €7,393.23
T60 Alejandro Del Rey 6 76 69 72 81 298 €6,584.60
T60 Manuel Canter 6 76 71 73 78 298 €6,584.60
T60 Casey Jarvis 6 75 69 74 80 298 €6,584.60
T60 Dale Whitnell 6 75 72 73 78 298 €6,584.60
64 Santiago Tarrio 8 72 71 79 78 300 €6,007.00
T65 Daniel Hillier 9 77 70 77 77 301 €5,660.44
T65 Masahiro Kawamura 9 73 74 76 78 301 €5,660.44
67 Angel Hidalgo 10 74 73 75 80 302 €5,313.89
T68 Grant Forrest 11 73 74 73 83 303 €4,967.33
T68 Marcus Helligkilde 11 69 77 79 78 303 €4,967.33
70 Yannick Schuetz 13 75 72 80 78 305 €4,620.77

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

