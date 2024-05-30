2024 Principal Charity Classic purse, winner's share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout
Champions Tour CMC

May 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steven Alker PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 13: Steven Alker of New Zealand poses with the Charles Schwab Cup on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) NZH 15Nov22 - Steven Alker celebrates with the Charles Schwab Cup. Photo / Getty Images
The 2024 Principal Charity Classic purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Principal Charity Classic field is headed by Stephen Ames, Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Toms and more.

It's the 12th event on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 78 players taking on the Iowa host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Principal Charity Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 Principal Charity Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $176,000
3 $144,000
4 $120,000
5 $96,000
6 $80,000
7 $72,000
8 $64,000
9 $56,000
10 $52,000
11 $48,000
12 $44,000
13 $40,000
14 $38,000
15 $36,000
16 $34,000
17 $32,000
18 $30,000
19 $28,200
20 $26,400
21 $24,800
22 $23,200
23 $22,000
24 $21,000
25 $20,000
26 $19,000
27 $18,200
28 $17,400
29 $16,600
30 $15,800
31 $15,000
32 $14,400
33 $13,800
34 $13,200
35 $12,600
36 $12,000
37 $11,400
38 $11,000
39 $10,600
40 $10,200
41 $9,800
42 $9,400
43 $9,000
44 $8,600
45 $8,200
46 $7,800
47 $7,400
48 $7,000
49 $6,600
50 $6,200
51 $5,800
52 $5,400
53 $5,000
54 $4,800
55 $4,600
56 $4,400
57 $4,200
58 $4,000
59 $3,800
60 $3,600
61 $3,400
62 $3,200
63 $3,000
64 $2,800
65 $2,600
66 $2,400
67 $2,200
68 $2,000
69 $1,880
70 $1,760
71 $1,640
72 $1,520
73 $1,400
74 $1,320
75 $1,240
76 $1,160
77 $1,080
78 $1,000

