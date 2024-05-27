2024 Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
May 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Richard Bland
The 2024 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a major win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Bland closed the second major of the senior season with a 63 to pull away from the field and win by three shots on 17-under 267. The Australian Richard Green finished runner-up on the week, while Greg Chalmers finished in third.

Jason Caron had an incredible week to finish T-4 with Asian Tour regular Scott Hend, who made it three Aussies in the top five.

Bland won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Bland wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.

The money Bland (were he a member) -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid, though there was a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties as this event is run by the PGA of America.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

2024 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Richard Bland -17 64 66 74 63 267 $630,000
2 Richard Green -14 64 71 70 65 270 $378,000
3 Greg Chalmers -13 69 68 66 68 271 $238,000
T4 Jason Caron -12 69 70 67 66 272 $154,000
T4 Scott Hend -12 68 68 70 66 272 $154,000
T6 Chris DiMarco -11 68 65 71 69 273 $117,640
T6 Ernie Els -11 70 64 69 70 273 $117,640
8 Steve Stricker -10 66 69 71 68 274 $106,290
T9 Retief Goosen -9 70 69 69 67 275 $95,760
T9 Stewart Cink -9 67 68 71 69 275 $95,760
T11 Kenny Perry -8 69 70 71 66 276 $82,800
T11 Brian Gay -8 67 67 76 66 276 $82,800
13 Jerry Kelly -7 69 70 69 69 277 $73,890
T14 Stuart Appleby -6 70 69 72 67 278 $63,300
T14 Joakim Haeggman -6 69 66 74 69 278 $63,300
T14 Mike Weir -6 66 69 73 70 278 $63,300
T17 Arjun Atwal -5 69 75 68 67 279 $47,795
T17 Padraig Harrington -5 74 68 70 67 279 $47,795
T17 Michael Wright -5 69 67 75 68 279 $47,795
T17 Paul Stankowski -5 69 69 71 70 279 $47,795
T21 Tim Petrovic -4 70 71 70 69 280 $32,673
T21 Darren Clarke -4 67 73 71 69 280 $32,673
T21 Justin Leonard -4 70 69 71 70 280 $32,673
T21 Cameron Percy -4 69 72 68 71 280 $32,673
T21 Scott Dunlap -4 66 65 78 71 280 $32,673
T21 Shane Bertsch -4 70 67 70 73 280 $32,673
T27 Steve Flesch -3 70 71 71 69 281 $24,540
T27 Jeff Schmid -3 66 71 70 74 281 $24,540
T29 Stephen Ames -2 77 68 69 68 282 $20,443
T29 Joe Durant -2 71 73 70 68 282 $20,443
T29 Y.E. Yang -2 69 73 72 68 282 $20,443
T32 K.J. Choi -1 66 72 76 69 283 $17,415
T32 Marco Dawson -1 69 72 69 73 283 $17,415
T34 Simon Khan E 69 73 72 70 284 $14,876
T34 Billy Andrade E 71 71 71 71 284 $14,876
T34 Ricardo Gonzalez E 68 71 74 71 284 $14,876
T34 Tom Pernice Jr. E 69 73 70 72 284 $14,876
T34 Bernhard Langer E 74 71 65 74 284 $14,876
T39 David McKenzie 1 72 72 71 70 285 $12,295
T39 Katsumasa Miyamoto 1 67 75 70 73 285 $12,295
T39 Tim O'Neal 1 71 69 72 73 285 $12,295
T39 David Branshaw 1 71 68 69 77 285 $12,295
T43 Colin Montgomerie 2 72 71 74 69 286 $9,837
T43 Tracy Phillips 2 73 69 73 71 286 $9,837
T43 Boo Weekley 2 70 71 72 73 286 $9,837
T43 Ken Tanigawa 2 70 70 73 73 286 $9,837
T43 Heath Slocum 2 68 69 76 73 286 $9,837
T43 Miguel Angel Jiménez 2 70 68 74 74 286 $9,837
T49 Tom Gillis 3 72 71 75 69 287 $8,135
T49 Notah Begay III 3 72 71 74 70 287 $8,135
T51 Scott McCarron 4 73 71 73 71 288 $6,732
T51 Hiroyuki Fujita 4 72 72 73 71 288 $6,732
T51 Mario Tiziani 4 73 71 72 72 288 $6,732
T51 Kirk Triplett 4 75 69 71 73 288 $6,732
T51 Charlie Wi 4 72 71 71 74 288 $6,732
T51 Glen Day 4 70 72 72 74 288 $6,732
T57 Woody Austin 5 74 71 75 69 289 $5,212
T57 Ken Duke 5 72 71 76 70 289 $5,212
T57 Jim Carter 5 71 74 72 72 289 $5,212
T57 Vijay Singh 5 67 77 73 72 289 $5,212
T57 Keith Horne 5 69 72 76 72 289 $5,212
T57 Gene Sauers 5 69 74 73 73 289 $5,212
T63 Lee Janzen 6 72 73 72 73 290 $4,745
T63 Shaun Micheel 6 70 71 73 76 290 $4,745
T65 Paul McGinley 7 71 72 75 73 291 $4,595
T65 Bob Estes 7 75 68 74 74 291 $4,595
T67 Adilson da Silva 8 73 72 73 74 292 $4,362
T67 Billy Mayfair 8 71 74 73 74 292 $4,362
T67 Bob Sowards 8 71 73 74 74 292 $4,362
T67 Mark Hensby 8 68 71 77 76 292 $4,362
T67 Frank Esposito 8 68 71 76 77 292 $4,362
T72 Scott Parel 9 72 73 80 68 293 $4,147
T72 Michael Allen 9 69 76 71 77 293 $4,147
T72 Fred Funk 9 73 72 70 78 293 $4,147
T75 Mike Stone 10 71 74 76 73 294 $4,080
T75 Mick Smith 10 72 70 74 78 294 $4,080
T77 Rod Perry 12 76 67 81 72 296 $4,050
T77 Duffy Waldorf 12 72 72 76 76 296 $4,050
T77 Jonathan Kaye 12 72 71 76 77 296 $4,050
80 Eric Bogar 13 72 73 79 73 297 $4,030
81 Don Berry 17 71 74 78 78 301 $4,020
82 James Kingston 18 69 70 76 87 302 $4,010
83 Ray Franz Jr. 19 73 72 82 76 303 $4,000

