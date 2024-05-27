2024 Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a major win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.
Bland closed the second major of the senior season with a 63 to pull away from the field and win by three shots on 17-under 267. The Australian Richard Green finished runner-up on the week, while Greg Chalmers finished in third.
Jason Caron had an incredible week to finish T-4 with Asian Tour regular Scott Hend, who made it three Aussies in the top five.
Bland won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.
Senior PGA Championship recap notes
Bland wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.
The money Bland (were he a member) -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid, though there was a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties as this event is run by the PGA of America.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.
2024 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Richard Bland
|-17
|64
|66
|74
|63
|267
|$630,000
|2
|Richard Green
|-14
|64
|71
|70
|65
|270
|$378,000
|3
|Greg Chalmers
|-13
|69
|68
|66
|68
|271
|$238,000
|T4
|Jason Caron
|-12
|69
|70
|67
|66
|272
|$154,000
|T4
|Scott Hend
|-12
|68
|68
|70
|66
|272
|$154,000
|T6
|Chris DiMarco
|-11
|68
|65
|71
|69
|273
|$117,640
|T6
|Ernie Els
|-11
|70
|64
|69
|70
|273
|$117,640
|8
|Steve Stricker
|-10
|66
|69
|71
|68
|274
|$106,290
|
|T9
|Retief Goosen
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|67
|275
|$95,760
|T9
|Stewart Cink
|-9
|67
|68
|71
|69
|275
|$95,760
|T11
|Kenny Perry
|-8
|69
|70
|71
|66
|276
|$82,800
|T11
|Brian Gay
|-8
|67
|67
|76
|66
|276
|$82,800
|13
|Jerry Kelly
|-7
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|$73,890
|T14
|Stuart Appleby
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|67
|278
|$63,300
|T14
|Joakim Haeggman
|-6
|69
|66
|74
|69
|278
|$63,300
|T14
|Mike Weir
|-6
|66
|69
|73
|70
|278
|$63,300
|
|T17
|Arjun Atwal
|-5
|69
|75
|68
|67
|279
|$47,795
|T17
|Padraig Harrington
|-5
|74
|68
|70
|67
|279
|$47,795
|T17
|Michael Wright
|-5
|69
|67
|75
|68
|279
|$47,795
|T17
|Paul Stankowski
|-5
|69
|69
|71
|70
|279
|$47,795
|T21
|Tim Petrovic
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|69
|280
|$32,673
|T21
|Darren Clarke
|-4
|67
|73
|71
|69
|280
|$32,673
|T21
|Justin Leonard
|-4
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|$32,673
|T21
|Cameron Percy
|-4
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|$32,673
|T21
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|66
|65
|78
|71
|280
|$32,673
|T21
|Shane Bertsch
|-4
|70
|67
|70
|73
|280
|$32,673
|T27
|Steve Flesch
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|69
|281
|$24,540
|T27
|Jeff Schmid
|-3
|66
|71
|70
|74
|281
|$24,540
|T29
|Stephen Ames
|-2
|77
|68
|69
|68
|282
|$20,443
|T29
|Joe Durant
|-2
|71
|73
|70
|68
|282
|$20,443
|T29
|Y.E. Yang
|-2
|69
|73
|72
|68
|282
|$20,443
|T32
|K.J. Choi
|-1
|66
|72
|76
|69
|283
|$17,415
|T32
|Marco Dawson
|-1
|69
|72
|69
|73
|283
|$17,415
|T34
|Simon Khan
|E
|69
|73
|72
|70
|284
|$14,876
|T34
|Billy Andrade
|E
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|$14,876
|T34
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|E
|68
|71
|74
|71
|284
|$14,876
|T34
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|E
|69
|73
|70
|72
|284
|$14,876
|T34
|Bernhard Langer
|E
|74
|71
|65
|74
|284
|$14,876
|T39
|David McKenzie
|1
|72
|72
|71
|70
|285
|$12,295
|T39
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|1
|67
|75
|70
|73
|285
|$12,295
|T39
|Tim O'Neal
|1
|71
|69
|72
|73
|285
|$12,295
|T39
|David Branshaw
|1
|71
|68
|69
|77
|285
|$12,295
|T43
|Colin Montgomerie
|2
|72
|71
|74
|69
|286
|$9,837
|T43
|Tracy Phillips
|2
|73
|69
|73
|71
|286
|$9,837
|T43
|Boo Weekley
|2
|70
|71
|72
|73
|286
|$9,837
|T43
|Ken Tanigawa
|2
|70
|70
|73
|73
|286
|$9,837
|T43
|Heath Slocum
|2
|68
|69
|76
|73
|286
|$9,837
|T43
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|2
|70
|68
|74
|74
|286
|$9,837
|T49
|Tom Gillis
|3
|72
|71
|75
|69
|287
|$8,135
|T49
|Notah Begay III
|3
|72
|71
|74
|70
|287
|$8,135
|T51
|Scott McCarron
|4
|73
|71
|73
|71
|288
|$6,732
|T51
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|4
|72
|72
|73
|71
|288
|$6,732
|T51
|Mario Tiziani
|4
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|$6,732
|T51
|Kirk Triplett
|4
|75
|69
|71
|73
|288
|$6,732
|T51
|Charlie Wi
|4
|72
|71
|71
|74
|288
|$6,732
|T51
|Glen Day
|4
|70
|72
|72
|74
|288
|$6,732
|T57
|Woody Austin
|5
|74
|71
|75
|69
|289
|$5,212
|T57
|Ken Duke
|5
|72
|71
|76
|70
|289
|$5,212
|T57
|Jim Carter
|5
|71
|74
|72
|72
|289
|$5,212
|T57
|Vijay Singh
|5
|67
|77
|73
|72
|289
|$5,212
|T57
|Keith Horne
|5
|69
|72
|76
|72
|289
|$5,212
|T57
|Gene Sauers
|5
|69
|74
|73
|73
|289
|$5,212
|T63
|Lee Janzen
|6
|72
|73
|72
|73
|290
|$4,745
|T63
|Shaun Micheel
|6
|70
|71
|73
|76
|290
|$4,745
|T65
|Paul McGinley
|7
|71
|72
|75
|73
|291
|$4,595
|T65
|Bob Estes
|7
|75
|68
|74
|74
|291
|$4,595
|T67
|Adilson da Silva
|8
|73
|72
|73
|74
|292
|$4,362
|T67
|Billy Mayfair
|8
|71
|74
|73
|74
|292
|$4,362
|T67
|Bob Sowards
|8
|71
|73
|74
|74
|292
|$4,362
|T67
|Mark Hensby
|8
|68
|71
|77
|76
|292
|$4,362
|T67
|Frank Esposito
|8
|68
|71
|76
|77
|292
|$4,362
|T72
|Scott Parel
|9
|72
|73
|80
|68
|293
|$4,147
|T72
|Michael Allen
|9
|69
|76
|71
|77
|293
|$4,147
|T72
|Fred Funk
|9
|73
|72
|70
|78
|293
|$4,147
|T75
|Mike Stone
|10
|71
|74
|76
|73
|294
|$4,080
|T75
|Mick Smith
|10
|72
|70
|74
|78
|294
|$4,080
|T77
|Rod Perry
|12
|76
|67
|81
|72
|296
|$4,050
|T77
|Duffy Waldorf
|12
|72
|72
|76
|76
|296
|$4,050
|T77
|Jonathan Kaye
|12
|72
|71
|76
|77
|296
|$4,050
|80
|Eric Bogar
|13
|72
|73
|79
|73
|297
|$4,030
|81
|Don Berry
|17
|71
|74
|78
|78
|301
|$4,020
|82
|James Kingston
|18
|69
|70
|76
|87
|302
|$4,010
|83
|Ray Franz Jr.
|19
|73
|72
|82
|76
|303
|$4,000