2024 Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard Bland, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a major win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Bland closed the second major of the senior season with a 63 to pull away from the field and win by three shots on 17-under 267. The Australian Richard Green finished runner-up on the week, while Greg Chalmers finished in third.

Jason Caron had an incredible week to finish T-4 with Asian Tour regular Scott Hend, who made it three Aussies in the top five.

Bland won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Bland wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour.

The money Bland (were he a member) -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid, though there was a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties as this event is run by the PGA of America.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

2024 Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

