2024 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of PGA Championship prize pool is at $3,330,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,998,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The PGA Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $22,100.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and more. The PGA of America leaderboard is topped by Schauffele and Morikawa, who are looking for big wins after contending plenty of times this year.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 PGA Championship from the correct 2024 PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The PGA Championship 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 70 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 PGA Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA of America altering the payout percentages of purse if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all major championship events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a five-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and the player get a lifetime PGA Championship invitation and exemptions into the other three majors for five years.

2024 PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout