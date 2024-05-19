2024 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Championship PGA Tour

2024 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

May 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of PGA Championship prize pool is at $3,330,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,998,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The PGA Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $22,100.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and more. The PGA of America leaderboard is topped by Schauffele and Morikawa, who are looking for big wins after contending plenty of times this year.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 PGA Championship from the correct 2024 PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The PGA Championship 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 70 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 PGA Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA of America altering the payout percentages of purse if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all major championship events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a five-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and the player get a lifetime PGA Championship invitation and exemptions into the other three majors for five years.

2024 PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,330,000
2 $1,998,000
3 $1,258,000
4 $888,000
5 $740,000
6 $660,580
7 $618,300
8 $577,790
9 $539,030
10 $502,040
11 $466,810
12 $433,340
13 $401,630
14 $371,690
15 $343,500
16 $317,080
17 $292,420
18 $269,520
19 $248,380
20 $229,000
21 $211,390
22 $195,530
23 $181,440
24 $169,990
25 $158,980
26 $148,410
27 $138,280
28 $128,590
29 $119,340
30 $110,540
31 $103,490
32 $97,330
33 $92,040
34 $87,640
35 $84,110
36 $80,770
37 $77,510
38 $74,340
39 $71,250
40 $68,260
41 $65,350
42 $62,530
43 $59,800
44 $57,160
45 $54,610
46 $52,140
47 $49,760
48 $47,470
49 $45,270
50 $43,160
51 $41,130
52 $39,190
53 $37,340
54 $35,580
55 $33,910
56 $32,320
57 $30,830
58 $29,590
59 $28,540
60 $27,660
61 $26,950
62 $26,440
63 $26,000
64 $25,590
65 $25,190
66 $24,800
67 $24,430
68 $24,060
69 $23,690
70 $23,340
71 $23,060
72 $22,830
73 $22,650
74 $22,470
75 $22,350
76 $22,230
77 $22,140
78 $22,100

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.