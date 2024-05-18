What is the PGA Championship cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?
What is the 2024 PGA Championship cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

May 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Credit: Keith Leventhal/Golf News Net, Cannot Be Used Without Permission
The 2024 PGA Championship cut line is determined by reducing the 156-player field down significantly heading into the final two rounds at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

The 2024 PGA Championship cut rule is no longer similar to the PGA Tour cut rule, with the top 70 players and ties getting into the final two rounds. The PGA Tour cut rule is to the top 65 and ties.

There is no 10-shot rule, which means there's no guarantee that a player within 10 shots of the lead qualifies for the weekend rounds. There is a 10-shot rule at the Masters.

There's also no secondary cut if 78 or more professionals make the cut, as was once the case in a standard PGA Tour event.

The cut line is hovering between 1 under par, with the 20 PGA of America club professionals subject to the same cut as the other players in the field.

Typically, players must be within five shots of the lead heading into the weekend to have a reasonable chance to win. However, every player who makes the cut is eligible to play in the final two rounds and have a chance to move up the leaderboard.

The tournament prize money payout is based on the final number of professionals who make the cut, unlike the standard formula employed week-to-week on the PGA Tour.

