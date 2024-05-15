What does the 2024 PGA Championship winner get? Money, points, invitations, exemptions
What does the 2024 PGA Championship winner get? Money, points, invitations, exemptions

May 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Brooks Koepka
Winning the 2024 PGA Championship will be an amazing moment in the career of a professional golfer.

The win will quite literally change their professional life in a variety of ways, including being more recognized, winning lots of money, getting into the highest-profile tournaments for years to come and so much more.

What does the 2024 PGA Championship winner get?

Money: The 2024 PGA Championship winner gets the $3,150,000 winner's share of the $17.5 million purse

Official World Golf Ranking points: The PGA Championship winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points -- the most on offer in a single tournament, reserved only for the majors.

FedEx Cup points: The PGA Championship winner gets 750 FedEx Cup points -- the most on offer in a single regular-season tournament, reserved only for the majors and The Players.

Exemptions: The PGA Championship winner gets the perks a major championship winner gets: a five-season PGA Tour exemption (and a seven-season DP World Tour exemption), a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, spots in several invitational tournaments, as well five-year exemptions into the Masters, US Open and British Open Championship.

Trophy: The PGA Championship winner gets to take the Wanamaker trophy home and have it in their possession until their next PGA Championship defense. They can purchase a 90 percent replica of the trophy to keep.

