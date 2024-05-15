2024 PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

May 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 PGA Championship purse is set for at least $17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,150,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an event on the PGA Tour schedule, but the event is conducted by the PGA of America, which also runs the Ryder Cup when it's in the United States.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

This is the 23rd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

This payout is based on the 2023 purse, though it is expected that the PGA of America will announce a larger purse for 2024.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with all four majors offering the maximum points for any tournament in men's golf.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the PGA Championship for life and spots in the other three majors for the next five years.

2024 PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,150,000
2 $1,890,000
3 $1,190,000
4 $840,000
5 $700,000
6 $620,000
7 $575,000
8 $535,000
9 $500,000
10 $465,000
11 $430,000
12 $395,000
13 $365,000
14 $335,000
15 $309,000
16 $288,000
17 $268,000
18 $248,000
19 $228,000
20 $213,000
21 $198,000
22 $185,000
23 $175,000
24 $165,000
25 $155,000
26 $145,000
27 $135,000
28 $125,000
29 $116,500
30 $110,000
31 $105,000
32 $100,000
33 $95,000
34 $90,000
35 $85,000
36 $80,000
37 $75,000
38 $70,000
39 $65,000
40 $60,000
41 $55,000
42 $50,000
43 $48,000
44 $46,000
45 $44,000
46 $43,000
47 $42,000
48 $41,000
49 $40,000
50 $39,000
51 $38,000
52 $37,000
53 $36,500
54 $36,000
55 $35,500
56 $35,000
57 $34,500
58 $34,000
59 $33,500
60 $33,000
61 $32,500
62 $32,000
63 $31,500
64 $31,000
65 $30,500
66 $30,000
67 $29,500
68 $29,000
69 $28,500
70 $28,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.