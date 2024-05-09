2024 Wells Fargo Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship format for the PGA Tour event played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., will feel familiar to lots of golf fans.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field is 69 players.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is made up of a variety of players, all getting in based on their standing in the FedEx Cup this or last season, as well as the Official World Golf Ranking and winners on the season. More than 40 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are competing this week.

Wells Fargo Championship format

The Wells Fargo Championship format is a 72-hole event. The 69 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with each threesome playing one round in the morning wave and one in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties, per PGA Tour cut rules. All players who start the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 700 FedEx Cup points and $3.6 million from the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse.

Wells Fargo Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Wells Fargo Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 repeated, played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.