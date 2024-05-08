2024 Myrtle Beach Classic purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
May 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Matt Wallace MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 21: Matt Wallace of England looks down the 11th hole during day two of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on June 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic purse is set for $4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $720,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field is headed by Nicolai Hojgaard, Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the opposite-field event against the Wells Fargo Championship.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

This is the 23rd PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 300 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for opposite-field events. The winner gets 25 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into the PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $720,000
2 $436,000
3 $276,000
4 $196,000
5 $164,000
6 $145,000
7 $135,000
8 $125,000
9 $117,000
10 $109,000
11 $101,000
12 $93,000
13 $85,000
14 $77,000
15 $73,000
16 $69,000
17 $65,000
18 $61,000
19 $57,000
20 $53,000
21 $49,000
22 $45,000
23 $41,800
24 $38,600
25 $35,400
26 $32,200
27 $31,000
28 $29,800
29 $28,600
30 $27,400
31 $26,200
32 $25,000
33 $23,800
34 $22,800
35 $21,800
36 $20,800
37 $19,800
38 $19,000
39 $18,200
40 $17,400
41 $16,600
42 $15,800
43 $15,000
44 $14,200
45 $13,400
46 $12,600
47 $11,800
48 $11,160
49 $10,600
50 $10,280
51 $10,040
52 $9,800
53 $9,640
54 $9,480
55 $9,400
56 $9,320
57 $9,240
58 $9,160
59 $9,080
60 $9,000
61 $8,920
62 $8,840
63 $8,760
64 $8,680
65 $8,600

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic purse?

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic purse is $4 million.

How much is the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic winner's share?

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic winner's share is $720,000.

What is the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field size?

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic field features 132 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic to the top 65 and ties.

