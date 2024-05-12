2024 Myrtle Beach Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC PGA Tour

May 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Chris Gotterup A photo of Chris Gotterup
The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Gotterup, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gotterup won his first PGA Tour title in a runaway, winning by a half-dozen shots on 22-under 262 in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson finished joint runners-up this week, earning critical FedEx Cup points.

Gotterup won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Myrtle Beach Classic recap notes

Gotterup earned 25 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Gotterup earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur, 16-year-old Blades Brown, made the cut and did not get paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Chris Gotterup -22 66 64 65 67 262 $720,000
T2 Alistair Docherty -16 65 68 71 64 268 $356,000
T2 Davis Thompson -16 65 68 67 68 268 $356,000
T4 Ryan McCormick -15 68 68 69 64 269 $147,000
T4 Kevin Yu -15 67 69 66 67 269 $147,000
T4 Ryan Fox -15 70 66 66 67 269 $147,000
T4 Beau Hossler -15 64 69 69 67 269 $147,000
T4 Erik van Rooyen -15 67 67 65 70 269 $147,000
T4 Jorge Campillo -15 66 66 67 70 269 $147,000
T10 Sam Stevens -14 68 69 68 65 270 $101,000
T10 Chesson Hadley -14 69 67 67 67 270 $101,000
T10 Patton Kizzire -14 70 65 67 68 270 $101,000
T13 Mac Meissner -13 70 68 68 65 271 $78,333
T13 Greyson Sigg -13 67 67 68 69 271 $78,333
T13 Robert MacIntyre -13 64 67 68 72 271 $78,333
T16 Thorbjørn Olesen -12 71 69 71 61 272 $63,000
T16 Ben Griffin -12 67 68 69 68 272 $63,000
T16 Dylan Wu -12 66 68 69 69 272 $63,000
T16 Ben Silverman -12 66 71 65 70 272 $63,000
T20 David Skinns -11 71 68 68 66 273 $43,800
T20 Matt Wallace -11 72 64 70 67 273 $43,800
T20 Michael Kim -11 68 68 70 67 273 $43,800
T20 Patrick Fishburn -11 73 66 66 68 273 $43,800
T20 Henrik Norlander -11 68 67 68 70 273 $43,800
T20 Alex Smalley -11 68 65 68 72 273 $43,800
T26 J.J. Spaun -10 71 67 69 67 274 $29,800
T26 Robby Shelton -10 72 67 67 68 274 $29,800
T26 Scott Piercy -10 68 69 69 68 274 $29,800
T26 Blades Brown (a) -10 72 67 66 69 274 $0
T26 Sam Ryder -10 67 69 66 72 274 $29,800
T26 Joseph Bramlett -10 68 66 68 72 274 $29,800
T32 Carson Young -9 69 69 67 70 275 $24,450
T32 S.Y. Noh -9 69 68 68 70 275 $24,450
T32 Chez Reavie -9 68 66 71 70 275 $24,450
T32 Trace Crowe -9 71 63 71 70 275 $24,450
T36 Daniel Berger -8 70 69 70 67 276 $20,350
T36 Thriston Lawrence -8 70 67 70 69 276 $20,350
T36 Kevin Streelman -8 71 66 70 69 276 $20,350
T36 Parker Coody -8 68 71 65 72 276 $20,350
T40 Roger Sloan -7 67 70 72 68 277 $16,200
T40 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -7 67 70 71 69 277 $16,200
T40 Harry Hall -7 72 67 68 70 277 $16,200
T40 Troy Merritt -7 68 71 67 71 277 $16,200
T40 Max Greyserman -7 71 68 66 72 277 $16,200
T40 Chan Kim -7 66 68 69 74 277 $16,200
T46 Victor Perez -6 71 66 72 69 278 $12,240
T46 Jacob Bridgeman -6 70 68 70 70 278 $12,240
T46 Matt Atkins -6 69 69 70 70 278 $12,240
T46 Zecheng Dou -6 65 72 69 72 278 $12,240
T50 Harry Higgs -5 69 69 74 67 279 $10,180
T50 S.H. Kim -5 68 68 73 70 279 $10,180
T50 Chandler Phillips -5 67 69 72 71 279 $10,180
T50 Justin Suh -5 67 68 73 71 279 $10,180
T54 Alexander Björk -4 73 67 72 68 280 $9,416
T54 Andrew Novak -4 72 66 72 70 280 $9,416
T54 Pierceson Coody -4 71 69 68 72 280 $9,416
T54 Paul Barjon -4 69 67 72 72 280 $9,416
T54 Matt NeSmith -4 72 68 67 73 280 $9,416
T59 Joel Dahmen -3 69 67 73 72 281 $9,120
T59 Hayden Buckley -3 70 69 69 73 281 $9,120
T61 Martin Trainer -2 71 69 73 69 282 $8,960
T61 Sean O'Hair -2 68 72 69 73 282 $8,960
T63 William McGirt -1 71 69 73 70 283 $8,760
T63 Anders Albertson -1 68 71 72 72 283 $8,760
T63 Alejandro Tosti -1 65 73 71 74 283 $8,760
T66 Davis Riley E 69 71 73 71 284 $8,560
T66 Lanto Griffin E 71 68 74 71 284 $8,560
68 Carl Yuan 1 67 72 71 75 285 $8,440
69 Taylor Dickson 2 69 71 73 73 286 $8,360
70 Austin Smotherman 3 68 71 72 76 287 $8,280

