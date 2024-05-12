2024 Myrtle Beach Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Chris Gotterup, who earns his first PGA Tour title with a win at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gotterup won his first PGA Tour title in a runaway, winning by a half-dozen shots on 22-under 262 in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson finished joint runners-up this week, earning critical FedEx Cup points.

Gotterup won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Myrtle Beach Classic recap notes

Gotterup earned 25 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Gotterup earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur, 16-year-old Blades Brown, made the cut and did not get paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

