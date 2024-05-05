Who is Taylor Pendrith? Bio for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leader

Taylor Pendrith is a contender in the final round of the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the first of two PGA Tour events in Texas after the Masters. A win here would be Pendrith's first on the PGA Tour.

Pendrith is 32 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 125 in the 2022-23 FedEx Cup Fall points standings to retain his card.

However, for Pendrith, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Pendrith was born in Richmond Hill, Canada. He went to Kent State University for school and college golf.

Pendrith is hitting his prime

Taylor Pendrith has been successful at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2014. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, then got to the PGA Tour in 2021 as a result of the points list.

Pendrith has never won on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour, but he did play in the International team in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Entering this week, Pendrith was ranked 91st in FedEx Cup points and ranked 107th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Pendrith is married to wife, Meg Pendrith, and they have a child together.

What a win at the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson means

With a win today, Pendrith would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption. He would also earn a 2025 Masters invitation and an exemption into to the PGA Championship. And, according to the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout, he would win $1.71 million to top it all off.