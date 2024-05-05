Taylor Pendrith's wife Megan Pendrith: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Taylor Pendrith’s wife Megan Pendrith: Pictures, bio

May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 5

Taylor Pendrith is a PGA Tour veteran, and the Canadian is seeking out his first PGA Tour win at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Pendrith hopes to walk off the green at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas to his wife, Megan Pendrith, to celebrate that breakthrough win.

Taylor and Meg Beirnes, as was her maiden name, got married in 2021 and enjoyed some honeymoon time as Taylor contended at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Megan Pendrith and Taylor Pendrith got married in 2021, and they have a child together: . Megan was a local hero during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she was a nurse at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Canada. She has since changed hospitals.

See pictures of Taylor Pendrith's wife, Megan Pendrith.

Page 1 of 5
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.