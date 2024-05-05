Who is Jake Knapp? Bio for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leader

Jake Knapp is a contender in the final round of the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the first of two PGA Tour events in Texas after the Masters. A win here would be Knapp's second on the PGA Tour this season.

Knapp is 32 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 30 in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points standings to earn his card.

However, for Knapp, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Knapp was born in Costa Mesa, California. He went to UCLA for school and college golf.

Knapp is hitting his prime

Jake Knapp has been successful at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2016. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, then got to the PGA Tour in 2023 as a result of the points list.

Knapp has never won on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he did play win the Mexico Open at Vidanta this year on the PGA Tour to earn a two-year exemption.

Entering this week, Knapp was ranked 25th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 56th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour as a winner.

In his personal life, Knapp is single, but he does have a girlfriend, Makena White.

What a win at the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson means

With a win today, Knapp would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption. He would also earn a 2025 Masters invitation and an exemption into to the US Open. And, according to the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout, he would win $1.71 million to top it all off.