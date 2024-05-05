Jake Knapp’s girlfriend Makena White: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 5

Jake Knapp is a PGA Tour winner already this year, and he is seeking out his second PGA Tour win at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Knapp hopes to walk off the green at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas to his girlfriend, Makena White, to celebrate that win.

Makena White and Jake Knapp got together in 2023, toward the tail end of the year as Knapp was earning his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour.

White is a medical sales rep, is from Canada and has traveled with Knapp, particularly to see his breakthrough win at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

See pictures of Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White.