2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson format for the PGA Tour event played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, will feel familiar to lots of golf fans.

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is 156 players.

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is made up of a variety of players, with most of the field made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's priority list. Almost 10 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are competing this week.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson format

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson format is a 72-hole event. The 156 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with each threesome playing one round in the morning wave and one in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties, per PGA Tour cut rules. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points and $1.71 million from the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 10 and then 18 repeated, played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.