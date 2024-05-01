2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse is set for $9.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,710,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and more of the world's best players. Jason Day is the prior champion.

The 156-player field competes in third event of the season in Texas, with the tournament taking on a new name in its fourth year at the host venue.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

This is the 20th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the standard level. The winner gets 43 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,710,000 2 $1,035,500 3 $655,500 4 $465,500 5 $389,500 6 $344,375 7 $320,625 8 $296,875 9 $277,875 10 $258,875 11 $239,875 12 $220,875 13 $201,875 14 $182,875 15 $173,375 16 $163,875 17 $154,375 18 $144,875 19 $135,375 20 $125,875 21 $116,375 22 $106,875 23 $99,275 24 $91,675 25 $84,075 26 $76,475 27 $73,625 28 $70,775 29 $67,925 30 $65,075 31 $62,225 32 $59,375 33 $56,525 34 $54,150 35 $51,775 36 $49,400 37 $47,025 38 $45,125 39 $43,225 40 $41,325 41 $39,425 42 $37,525 43 $35,625 44 $33,725 45 $31,825 46 $29,925 47 $28,025 48 $26,505 49 $25,175 50 $24,415 51 $23,845 52 $23,275 53 $22,895 54 $22,515 55 $22,325 56 $22,135 57 $21,945 58 $21,755 59 $21,565 60 $21,375 61 $21,185 62 $20,995 63 $20,805 64 $20,615 65 $20,425

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

