2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

May 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse is set for $9.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,710,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and more of the world's best players. Jason Day is the prior champion.

The 156-player field competes in third event of the season in Texas, with the tournament taking on a new name in its fourth year at the host venue.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

This is the 20th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the standard level. The winner gets 43 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,710,000
2 $1,035,500
3 $655,500
4 $465,500
5 $389,500
6 $344,375
7 $320,625
8 $296,875
9 $277,875
10 $258,875
11 $239,875
12 $220,875
13 $201,875
14 $182,875
15 $173,375
16 $163,875
17 $154,375
18 $144,875
19 $135,375
20 $125,875
21 $116,375
22 $106,875
23 $99,275
24 $91,675
25 $84,075
26 $76,475
27 $73,625
28 $70,775
29 $67,925
30 $65,075
31 $62,225
32 $59,375
33 $56,525
34 $54,150
35 $51,775
36 $49,400
37 $47,025
38 $45,125
39 $43,225
40 $41,325
41 $39,425
42 $37,525
43 $35,625
44 $33,725
45 $31,825
46 $29,925
47 $28,025
48 $26,505
49 $25,175
50 $24,415
51 $23,845
52 $23,275
53 $22,895
54 $22,515
55 $22,325
56 $22,135
57 $21,945
58 $21,755
59 $21,565
60 $21,375
61 $21,185
62 $20,995
63 $20,805
64 $20,615
65 $20,425

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse?

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse is $9.5 million.

How much is the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner's share?

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner's share is $1,710,000.

What is the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field size?

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson to the top 65 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.