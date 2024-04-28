2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payout is from the $8.9 million purse, with 80 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Louisiana in the Avondale, La., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize pool is $2,572,100 ($1,286,050 to each player on the team), with the second-place finishers taking home $1,050,200 ($525,100 each) in PGA Tour prize money today. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional team, which is $32,218 ($16,109 each). Prize money is updated after the cut is made to guarantee all professional players who make the cut earn cash.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Zac Blair, Patrick Fishburn, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Blair and Fishburn, who seek a huge win toward helping their status on the PGA Tour -- particularly for Fishburn.

This tournament started with 160 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans from the correct 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. However, in this unique event, the cut was made to the top 33 teams (66 players) and ties.

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will each get 400 FedEx Cup points, as is the practice for this team event, splitting the combined first- and second-place FedEx Cup points for an individual event.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winners, as team events cannot be rated for points.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into the PGA Championship and the remaining Signature events this year, along with a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY EACH
1 $2,572,100 $1,286,050
2 $1,050,200 $525,100
3 $687,525 $343,763
4 $578,500 $289,250
5 $502,850 $251,425
6 $431,650 $215,825
7 $360,450 $180,225
8 $315,950 $157,975
9 $280,350 $140,175
10 $244,750 $122,375
11 $209,150 $104,575
12 $178,445 $89,223
13 $149,698 $74,849
14 $134,390 $67,195
15 $123,710 $61,855
16 $113,030 $56,515
17 $102,795 $51,398
18 $93,895 $46,948
19 $85,440 $42,720
20 $78,320 $39,160
21 $71,200 $35,600
22 $64,080 $32,040
23 $56,960 $28,480
24 $50,196 $25,098
25 $45,568 $22,784
26 $43,254 $21,627
27 $41,652 $20,826
28 $40,762 $20,381
29 $40,050 $20,025
30 $39,338 $19,669
31 $38,626 $19,313
32 $37,914 $18,957
33 $37,202 $18,601
34 $36,490 $18,245
35 $35,778 $17,889
36 $35,066 $17,533
37 $34,354 $17,177
38 $33,642 $16,821
39 $32,930 $16,465
40 $32,218 $16,109

