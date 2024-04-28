2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
Champions Tour CMC

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Stephen Ames
The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete three rounds at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Mitsubishi Electric Classic prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $193,600. Mitsubishi Electric Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,080 for 77th place.

For 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic field is headed by Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic from the correct 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $176,000
3 $144,000
4 $120,000
5 $96,000
6 $80,000
7 $72,000
8 $64,000
9 $56,000
10 $52,000
11 $48,000
12 $44,000
13 $40,000
14 $38,000
15 $36,000
16 $34,000
17 $32,000
18 $30,000
19 $28,200
20 $26,400
21 $24,800
22 $23,200
23 $22,000
24 $21,000
25 $20,000
26 $19,000
27 $18,200
28 $17,400
29 $16,600
30 $15,800
31 $15,000
32 $14,400
33 $13,800
34 $13,200
35 $12,600
36 $12,000
37 $11,400
38 $11,000
39 $10,600
40 $10,200
41 $9,800
42 $9,400
43 $9,000
44 $8,600
45 $8,200
46 $7,800
47 $7,400
48 $7,000
49 $6,600
50 $6,200
51 $5,800
52 $5,400
53 $5,000
54 $4,800
55 $4,600
56 $4,400
57 $4,200
58 $4,000
59 $3,800
60 $3,600
61 $3,400
62 $3,200
63 $3,000
64 $2,800
65 $2,600
66 $2,400
67 $2,200
68 $2,000
69 $1,880
70 $1,760
71 $1,640
72 $1,520
73 $1,400
74 $1,320
75 $1,240
76 $1,160
77 $1,080

