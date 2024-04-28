2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Stephen Ames
The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Ames continues dominating on the PGA Tour Champions, winning in the Atlanta area on his birthday on 14-under 202 to beat out last event's winner Paul Broadhurst and Doug Barron by four shots.

Steve Alker and KJ Choi finished tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic recap notes

Ames wins the eighth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational near Houston, Texas.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -14 71 64 67 202 $300,000
T2 Doug Barron -10 65 72 69 206 $160,000
T2 Paul Broadhurst -10 67 67 72 206 $160,000
T4 K.J. Choi -9 68 69 70 207 $108,000
T4 Steven Alker -9 65 71 71 207 $108,000
T6 Retief Goosen -8 69 71 68 208 $76,000
T6 John Senden -8 67 70 71 208 $76,000
T8 Tim Petrovic -7 66 74 69 209 $60,000
T8 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -7 70 69 70 209 $60,000
T10 Darren Clarke -6 73 69 68 210 $48,000
T10 Ken Duke -6 68 72 70 210 $48,000
T10 Lee Janzen -6 68 69 73 210 $48,000
T13 Gene Sauers -5 70 69 72 211 $37,000
T13 David Toms -5 68 71 72 211 $37,000
T13 Y.E. Yang -5 70 68 73 211 $37,000
T13 Kevin Sutherland -5 68 70 73 211 $37,000
T17 Tom Pernice Jr. -4 74 72 66 212 $28,280
T17 Mark Hensby -4 72 71 69 212 $28,280
T17 Mario Tiziani -4 72 68 72 212 $28,280
T17 Thomas Bjørn -4 69 71 72 212 $28,280
T17 Richard Green -4 67 72 73 212 $28,280
T22 Scott Dunlap -3 71 72 70 213 $21,550
T22 Billy Mayfair -3 71 71 71 213 $21,550
T22 David Branshaw -3 71 71 71 213 $21,550
T22 Jeff Sluman -3 69 72 72 213 $21,550
T26 Paul Stankowski -2 74 72 68 214 $17,000
T26 Thongchai Jaidee -2 73 72 69 214 $17,000
T26 Woody Austin -2 69 74 71 214 $17,000
T26 Chris DiMarco -2 70 72 72 214 $17,000
T26 Kenny Perry -2 69 72 73 214 $17,000
T26 Michael Wright -2 74 66 74 214 $17,000
T32 Olin Browne -1 70 77 68 215 $13,800
T32 Brian Gay -1 72 74 69 215 $13,800
T32 Jay Haas -1 75 67 73 215 $13,800
T35 Stuart Appleby E 74 72 70 216 $10,460
T35 Joe Durant E 74 72 70 216 $10,460
T35 Boo Weekley E 76 69 71 216 $10,460
T35 Billy Andrade E 74 70 72 216 $10,460
T35 Charlie Wi E 70 74 72 216 $10,460
T35 Stewart Cink E 71 70 75 216 $10,460
T35 Paul Goydos E 68 73 75 216 $10,460
T35 Jesper Parnevik E 68 72 76 216 $10,460
T35 Steve Allan E 69 69 78 216 $10,460
T35 Shane Bertsch E 66 71 79 216 $10,460
45 Alex Cejka 1 72 73 72 217 $8,200
T46 Steve Flesch 2 75 71 72 218 $6,800
T46 David McKenzie 2 73 73 72 218 $6,800
T46 Brett Quigley 2 72 74 72 218 $6,800
T46 Ken Tanigawa 2 73 72 73 218 $6,800
T46 Rob Labritz 2 72 71 75 218 $6,800
T46 Scott Parel 2 72 69 77 218 $6,800
T52 Glen Day 4 75 73 72 220 $4,950
T52 Jeff Maggert 4 73 75 72 220 $4,950
T52 Ricardo Gonzalez 4 72 75 73 220 $4,950
T52 Duffy Waldorf 4 72 72 76 220 $4,950
T56 Clark Dennis 5 74 75 72 221 $4,300
T56 Heath Slocum 5 72 76 73 221 $4,300
T58 Tim O'Neal 6 77 75 70 222 $3,600
T58 Dicky Pride 6 77 73 72 222 $3,600
T58 Tom Lehman 6 72 75 75 222 $3,600
T58 Vijay Singh 6 76 70 76 222 $3,600
T58 David Frost 6 74 72 76 222 $3,600
T63 Tim Herron 7 72 76 75 223 $2,800
T63 Scott McCarron 7 74 70 79 223 $2,800
T63 Kirk Triplett 7 72 71 80 223 $2,800
66 David Bransdon 8 73 77 74 224 $2,400
T67 David Mathis 9 74 77 74 225 $2,027
T67 Esteban Toledo 9 73 78 74 225 $2,027
T67 Robert Karlsson 9 74 73 78 225 $2,027
T70 Jason Bohn 10 81 72 73 226 $1,700
T70 Cameron Beckman 10 74 74 78 226 $1,700
T72 Larry Mize 11 78 77 72 227 $1,413
T72 Wes Short, Jr. 11 77 76 74 227 $1,413
T72 Fred Funk 11 75 75 77 227 $1,413
T75 Dennis Hendershott 12 78 73 77 228 $1,200
T75 John Huston 12 73 76 79 228 $1,200
77 David Duval 24 79 85 76 240 $1,080

