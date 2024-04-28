2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Ames continues dominating on the PGA Tour Champions, winning in the Atlanta area on his birthday on 14-under 202 to beat out last event's winner Paul Broadhurst and Doug Barron by four shots.

Steve Alker and KJ Choi finished tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Ames won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic recap notes

Ames wins the eighth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational near Houston, Texas.

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

