Scottie Scheffler says his Christian faith, not golf, is what defines him

Scottie Scheffler is the best golfer on the planet at the moment, and it's not even close.

He again showed off that prowess in March by winning the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in consecutive weeks, becoming the first player in The Players' 50-year history to successfully defend that title. He is, by far, the betting favorite to win a second Masters title to follow on from his 2022 major breakthrough at Augusta National.

However, Scheffler has been adamant that he doesn't let his success get to his head or let his job envelope his life. He is a happily married man who's about to become a father for the first time. After winning The Players, Scheffler made it clear that his wife and immediate family won't let all the success inside the ropes go to his head.

So, ahead of the Masters, Scheffler was asked about the role golf plays in his identity -- and if that has changed because of the attention he gets as the world No. 1. Scheffler's response was emotional and candid.

"I'm a faithful guy. I believe in a creator. I believe in Jesus," he said. "Ultimately, I think that's what defines me the most."

Scheffler believes he has an opportunity to use golf as a vehicle for something bigger. After all, his faith was important to him on the Sunday of that Masters Tournament win, as Scheffler has previously described feeling overwhelmed by the possibility of becoming a major champion.

"I think I sat up here a couple years ago doing the interview after the 2022 Masters, and it's like, yeah, I was underprepared for what was about to happen," he said. "I didn't know what was going to happen. I was very anxious that morning. I didn't know what to expect."

Scheffler found the confidence to win at Augusta National that Sunday, and he hopes to show that faith in how he carries himself.

"It's hard to describe the feeling, but I think that's what defines me the most is my faith," he said. "I believe in one creator, that I've been called to come out here, do my best, compete and glorify God, and that's pretty much it."