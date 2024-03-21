Tiger Woods officially listed in the 2024 Masters field

Tiger Woods appears ready to seek a sixth green jacket.

The five-time Masters winner and 15-time major champion has been officially added to the committed player list for the 2024 Masters Tournament, which will be played April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Woods surprised the golf world when he didn't compete in last week's The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Woods said at the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts in the Bahamas, in December 2023 that he hoped to play a 2024 schedule with a tournament per month in the new year, starting with The Genesis Invitational in February.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner competed at his hosted tournament at Riviera Country Club outside of Los Angeles, but he withdrew in the second round with what described as the flu. Woods did not return to the tournament for rest of the weekend.

Woods played in the 2023 Masters, but he withdrew amid poor weather and difficult playing conditions on the weekend after making the cut following rounds of 74-73. Ultimately, two weeks after withdrawing from the Masters, Woods went on to have surgery on his ankle to alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis, which he was visibly suffering from in competition at Augusta National.

Woods did host and participate, however, in the PGA Tour Enterprises board meeting in the Bahamas with Saudi Public Investment Fund governor and LIV Golf benefactor Yasir Al Rumayyan. Much of the newly formed board, including its PGA Tour player directors, were meeting Al Rumayyan for the first time in what was described as a "meet-and-greet" opportunity.

According to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the meeting was "productive," with the players able to hear Al Rumayyan's goals and vision for pro golf attached to an investment in PGA Tour Enterprises, the for-profit subsidiary of the PGA Tour formed to take on outside investment. Strategic Sports Group, which is headed by Fenway Sports Group, has invested approximately $1.5 billion into the new company, which has the media rights and other commercial assets of the PGA Tour. They have committed as much as $3 billion in total investment.