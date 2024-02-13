Tiger Woods 2024 schedule: When will he play next?

Tiger Woods' 2024 schedule had taken shape after a difficult 2023, complete with a surgery that Woods says leaves him in better shape. So, what tournaments will Tiger Woods play in 2024?

Tiger Woods' 2024 schedule is also dependent upon his health and stamina, particularly after the February 2021 car wreck which led to a broken leg and a shattered ankle which will dictate his future as much as his chronic back injury. He also had foot surgery after the 2023 Masters, which kept him out of action until the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

However, Woods did say at the end of 2023 that he hoped to play once per month (February through July) during the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Starting 2024, Tiger Woods will host the 2024 Genesis Invitational, formerly the Genesis Open, at Riviera Country Club. Woods' tournament-running company, TGR Live, now runs the old Los Angeles Open. The tournament is now a $20 million Signature event.

Woods has said his schedule will be built around training and preparing for the four major championships, and he is expected to try his hand at the Masters in April 2024.

Beyond that, he will likely limit his schedule to the major championships: PGA Championship, US Open and the British Open Championship. He could play in The Players.

No matter what, Woods round out his year as host of the Hero World Challenge in December and at the PNC Championship.

Woods won the 2019 Masters, and he's exempt into the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship by virtue of his past wins, including an exemption through the 2024 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods expected 2024 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments