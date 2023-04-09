Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament on Sunday morning, meaning the five-time winner will not complete the event.

Woods has played seven holes of the third round on Saturday before play was ultimately called for the day due to poor weather conditions and an unplayable course.

Earlier in the morning, Woods wrapped up a second-round 73 that initially left him outside the projected cut line of the top 50 and ties. Consecutive bogeys to end his second round left Woods to ponder what it would be like to miss the cut in the Masters for the first time as a professional golfer.

However, several players competing behind Woods dropped shots down the stretch and moved the cut to 3-over 147. With that move, Woods made the Masters cut for the 23rd-consecutive time, tying the all-time tournament record with Fred Couples and Gary Player. Woods has only ever missed the tournament cut as an amateur.

In the wet, cold and windy weather on Saturday, Woods was seen struggling to get around hilly Augusta National. He visibly limped throughout the portion of the third round he completed, and the limp got worse as conditions deteriorated. Woods explained his withdrawal on Twitter, saying his bout with plantar fasciitis flared up and forced him to withdraw.

Before play was called, Woods was 6 over in seven holes and in last place among the weekend field by three shots. His short round included consecutive double bogeys at 15 and 16 (his round started on the 10th) -- a first in his Masters career.

Woods similarly withdrew after the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship, when he carded his worst round in the year's second major. With nothing to prove, Woods decided not to force himself to finish the event.

Woods had gone out as the final threesome on Saturday, which will now play the remaining third round as a twosome.