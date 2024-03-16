2024 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 The Players Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

March 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 The Players Championship purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,500,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The Players Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players. Scheffler is the prior champion.

The 144-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money, with 73 total players making the cut, extending the purse beyond $25 million.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

This is the 12th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 750 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the level of a major championship. The winner gets 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2024 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,500,000
2 $2,725,000
3 $1,725,000
4 $1,225,000
5 $1,025,000
6 $906,250
7 $843,750
8 $781,250
9 $731,250
10 $681,250
11 $631,250
12 $581,250
13 $531,250
14 $481,250
15 $456,250
16 $431,250
17 $406,250
18 $381,250
19 $356,250
20 $331,250
21 $306,250
22 $281,250
23 $261,250
24 $241,250
25 $221,250
26 $201,250
27 $193,750
28 $186,250
29 $178,750
30 $171,250
31 $163,750
32 $156,250
33 $148,750
34 $142,500
35 $136,250
36 $130,000
37 $123,750
38 $118,750
39 $113,750
40 $108,750
41 $103,750
42 $98,750
43 $93,750
44 $88,750
45 $83,750
46 $78,750
47 $73,750
48 $69,750
49 $66,250
50 $64,250
51 $62,750
52 $61,250
53 $60,250
54 $59,250
55 $58,750
56 $58,250
57 $57,750
58 $57,250
59 $56,750
60 $56,250
61 $55,750
62 $55,250
63 $54,750
64 $54,250
65 $53,750
66 $53,250
67 $52,750
68 $52,250
69 $51,750
70 $51,250
71 $50,750
72 $50,250
73 $49,750

2024 The Players Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 The Players Championship purse?

The 2024 The Players Championship purse is $25 million.

How much is the 2024 The Players Championship winner's share?

The 2024 The Players Championship winner's share is $4,500,000.

What is the 2024 The Players Championship field size?

The 2024 The Players Championship field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 The Players Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 The Players Championship to the top 65 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.