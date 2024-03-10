2024 Puerto Rico Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2024 Puerto Rico Open prize money payout is from the $4 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Puerto Rico Open prize pool is at $720,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $436,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Puerto Rico Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $8,120.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headed by Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid, Jimmy Stanger and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Kohles, who is looking to finally earn his first PGA Tour win.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from the correct 2024 Puerto Rico Open full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all opposite-field events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 20.4 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all several 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Puerto Rico Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $720,000
2 $436,000
3 $276,000
4 $196,000
5 $164,000
6 $145,000
7 $135,000
8 $125,000
9 $117,000
10 $109,000
11 $101,000
12 $93,000
13 $85,000
14 $77,000
15 $73,000
16 $69,000
17 $65,000
18 $61,000
19 $57,000
20 $53,000
21 $49,000
22 $45,000
23 $41,800
24 $38,600
25 $35,400
26 $32,200
27 $31,000
28 $29,800
29 $28,600
30 $27,400
31 $26,200
32 $25,000
33 $23,800
34 $22,800
35 $21,800
36 $20,800
37 $19,800
38 $19,000
39 $18,200
40 $17,400
41 $16,600
42 $15,800
43 $15,000
44 $14,200
45 $13,400
46 $12,600
47 $11,800
48 $11,160
49 $10,600
50 $10,280
51 $10,040
52 $9,800
53 $9,640
54 $9,480
55 $9,400
56 $9,320
57 $9,240
58 $9,160
59 $9,080
60 $9,000
61 $8,920
62 $8,840
63 $8,760
64 $8,680
65 $8,600
66 $8,520
67 $8,440
68 $8,360
69 $8,280
70 $8,200
71 $8,120

