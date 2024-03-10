2024 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brice Garnett, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Garnett won the tournament after finishing tied with Erik Barnes after 72 holes of regulation golf on 19-under 269. The two playoff competitors played the par-5 18th hole repeatedly, making par after par until the 4th playoff hole, when Garnett won the tournament with a birdie.

Victor Perez, Jimmy Stanger and Hayden Springer all finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Garnett won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Garnett earned 20.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Garnett earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Players Championship.

2024 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brice Garnett -19 66 66 68 69 269 $720,000
P2 Erik Barnes -19 66 66 69 68 269 $436,000
T3 Victor Perez -18 69 68 68 65 270 $212,000
T3 Hayden Springer -18 68 65 69 68 270 $212,000
T3 Jimmy Stanger -18 68 65 67 70 270 $212,000
T6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -17 73 65 67 66 271 $135,000
T6 Joe Highsmith -17 65 65 71 70 271 $135,000
T6 Ben Kohles -17 69 66 63 73 271 $135,000
9 Norman Xiong -16 65 69 70 68 272 $117,000
T10 Jackson Van Paris (a) -15 70 70 69 64 273 $93,000
T10 Evan Harmeling -15 70 69 67 67 273 $93,000
T10 Austin Cook -15 68 71 66 68 273 $93,000
T10 Martin Laird -15 67 68 70 68 273 $93,000
T10 Matti Schmid -15 67 65 68 73 273 $93,000
T15 Henrik Norlander -14 71 68 66 69 274 $69,000
T15 Max Greyserman -14 65 69 70 70 274 $69,000
T15 Nico Echavarria -14 68 67 68 71 274 $69,000
T18 Rafael Campos -13 65 67 76 67 275 $53,000
T18 Richy Werenski -13 67 71 68 69 275 $53,000
T18 Ryo Hisatsune -13 65 67 74 69 275 $53,000
T18 Sam Stevens -13 69 67 69 70 275 $53,000
T18 Vince Whaley -13 69 66 70 70 275 $53,000
T23 Kevin Chappell -12 70 69 70 67 276 $32,333
T23 Mac Meissner -12 73 65 71 67 276 $32,333
T23 Troy Merritt -12 68 71 69 68 276 $32,333
T23 Aaron Rai -12 69 69 70 68 276 $32,333
T23 Michael Kim -12 72 68 67 69 276 $32,333
T23 Jacob Bridgeman -12 68 68 71 69 276 $32,333
T23 Aaron Baddeley -12 70 69 67 70 276 $32,333
T23 Cody Gribble -12 68 66 71 71 276 $32,333
T23 Tyler Duncan -12 67 67 70 72 276 $32,333
T32 Zecheng Dou -11 70 70 71 66 277 $20,520
T32 S.Y. Noh -11 68 72 70 67 277 $20,520
T32 Tommy Gainey -11 69 69 70 69 277 $20,520
T32 Fred Biondi -11 70 68 70 69 277 $20,520
T32 Pierceson Coody -11 72 67 68 70 277 $20,520
T32 Kevin Tway -11 71 65 71 70 277 $20,520
T32 Garrick Higgo -11 66 71 69 71 277 $20,520
T32 Kevin Streelman -11 65 67 74 71 277 $20,520
T32 Robert MacIntyre -11 70 67 68 72 277 $20,520
T32 Rico Hoey -11 65 72 67 73 277 $20,520
T42 Ben Silverman -10 71 67 72 68 278 $13,423
T42 Brandon Wu -10 71 69 69 69 278 $13,423
T42 Ben Martin -10 70 69 70 69 278 $13,423
T42 Harrison Endycott -10 69 71 68 70 278 $13,423
T42 Raul Pereda -10 70 69 68 71 278 $13,423
T42 Patrick Fishburn -10 71 68 68 71 278 $13,423
T42 Scott Piercy -10 65 69 73 71 278 $13,423
T49 Jim Herman -9 70 70 70 69 279 $9,973
T49 Chris Nido -9 71 69 69 70 279 $9,973
T49 Taiga Semikawa -9 67 70 72 70 279 $9,973
T49 Rasmus Højgaard -9 67 70 72 70 279 $9,973
T49 Harry Hall -9 69 71 68 71 279 $9,973
T49 Joel Dahmen -9 72 68 68 71 279 $9,973
T55 Ben Griffin -8 71 68 71 70 280 $9,320
T55 Roger Sloan -8 68 72 69 71 280 $9,320
T55 Ryan Brehm -8 70 69 69 72 280 $9,320
T58 Ryan McCormick -7 68 71 72 70 281 $9,080
T58 Michael Gligic -7 71 67 70 73 281 $9,080
T58 Paul Haley II -7 72 68 67 74 281 $9,080
T61 Sangmoon Bae -6 68 72 71 71 282 $8,720
T61 Josh Teater -6 72 68 70 72 282 $8,720
T61 Sean O'Hair -6 70 68 72 72 282 $8,720
T61 Kyle Stanley -6 72 67 70 73 282 $8,720
T61 Tom Whitney -6 67 69 71 75 282 $8,720
T61 Chan Kim -6 72 68 65 77 282 $8,720
67 David Skinns -5 68 72 75 68 283 $8,440
T68 Austin Smotherman -4 69 70 73 72 284 $8,280
T68 Brian Stuard -4 68 72 71 73 284 $8,280
T68 Tyler Collet -4 71 69 68 76 284 $8,280
71 Chris Stroud -3 69 69 70 77 285 $8,120
72 Angel Ayora -2 68 71 75 72 286 $8,040

