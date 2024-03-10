2024 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brice Garnett, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title with a win at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Garnett won the tournament after finishing tied with Erik Barnes after 72 holes of regulation golf on 19-under 269. The two playoff competitors played the par-5 18th hole repeatedly, making par after par until the 4th playoff hole, when Garnett won the tournament with a birdie.

Victor Perez, Jimmy Stanger and Hayden Springer all finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Garnett won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Garnett earned 20.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Garnett earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Players Championship.

2024 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

