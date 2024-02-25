2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money payout is from the $8.1 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete four rounds at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexio, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Mexico Open at Vidanta prize pool is at $1,458,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $882,900 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Mexico Open at Vidanta prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $17,577.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headed by Jake Knapp, Sami Valimaki, Patrick Rodgers and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Knapp, who is seeking his first PGA Tour win.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta from the correct 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 31 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

