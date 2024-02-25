2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Knapp, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Knapp didn't have his best stuff in the final round, playing 2-over golf early before turning it around to earn a two-shot win on 19-under 265, defeatng Sami Valimaki.

C.T. Pan, Justin Lower and Stephan Jaeger finished tied for third place on 14-under total.

Knapp won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

Mexico Open at Vidanta recap notes

Knapp earned 31 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Knapp earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 65 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. An amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jake Knapp -19 67 64 63 71 265 $1,458,000
2 Sami Välimäki -17 64 67 67 69 267 $882,900
T3 C.T. Pan -14 71 67 67 65 270 $429,300
T3 Stephan Jaeger -14 68 68 69 65 270 $429,300
T3 Justin Lower -14 70 66 66 68 270 $429,300
T6 Patrick Rodgers -13 66 70 68 67 271 $283,500
T6 Robert MacIntyre -13 71 66 65 69 271 $283,500
T8 Carson Young -12 71 67 68 66 272 $220,725
T8 Doug Ghim -12 67 71 67 67 272 $220,725
T8 Andrew Novak -12 66 68 69 69 272 $220,725
T8 Erik van Rooyen -12 63 69 70 70 272 $220,725
T8 Chan Kim -12 66 69 66 71 272 $220,725
T13 Maverick McNealy -11 70 70 67 66 273 $145,125
T13 Tony Finau -11 69 67 69 68 273 $145,125
T13 Brandon Wu -11 71 67 66 69 273 $145,125
T13 Alvaro Ortiz -11 67 64 73 69 273 $145,125
T13 Ben Silverman -11 70 68 63 72 273 $145,125
T13 Henrik Norlander -11 65 71 65 72 273 $145,125
T19 Greyson Sigg -10 71 68 68 67 274 $99,549
T19 Aaron Rai -10 68 70 69 67 274 $99,549
T19 Martin Trainer -10 70 70 66 68 274 $99,549
T19 Keith Mitchell -10 71 68 65 70 274 $99,549
T19 Jorge Campillo -10 67 70 67 70 274 $99,549
T24 Dylan Wu -9 68 68 73 66 275 $61,695
T24 Nico Echavarria -9 67 69 73 66 275 $61,695
T24 Parker Coody -9 72 68 67 68 275 $61,695
T24 Stuart Macdonald -9 69 71 67 68 275 $61,695
T24 Aaron Baddeley -9 68 70 69 68 275 $61,695
T24 Chandler Keith Phillips -9 69 69 69 68 275 $61,695
T24 Chesson Hadley -9 69 67 69 70 275 $61,695
T24 Davis Thompson -9 70 70 64 71 275 $61,695
T24 Cameron Champ -9 66 71 67 71 275 $61,695
T33 Harry Hall -8 69 71 71 65 276 $44,145
T33 James Hahn -8 70 70 70 66 276 $44,145
T33 Chad Ramey -8 73 67 67 69 276 $44,145
T33 Emiliano Grillo -8 69 67 67 73 276 $44,145
T33 Matt Wallace -8 66 65 71 74 276 $44,145
T38 Austin Eckroat -7 69 70 70 68 277 $32,805
T38 Rafael Campos -7 70 67 72 68 277 $32,805
T38 Ryan McCormick -7 70 70 68 69 277 $32,805
T38 Hayden Neyland Springer -7 69 70 69 69 277 $32,805
T38 Wilson Furr -7 69 70 68 70 277 $32,805
T38 Jimmy Stanger -7 68 68 71 70 277 $32,805
T38 Kevin Dougherty -7 72 64 71 70 277 $32,805
T38 Joseph Bramlett -7 66 70 67 74 277 $32,805
T46 Santiago De La Fuente (a) -6 67 69 72 70 278 $0
T46 Thorbjørn Olesen -6 66 70 71 71 278 $25,515
T48 Ryo Hisatsune -5 69 71 72 67 279 $22,194
T48 Cristobal Del Solar -5 65 73 70 71 279 $22,194
T48 Lanto Griffin -5 66 70 71 72 279 $22,194
T48 Mark Hubbard -5 69 65 73 72 279 $22,194
T52 Nicolai Højgaard -4 68 70 74 68 280 $19,467
T52 Austin Smotherman -4 71 67 73 69 280 $19,467
T52 Padraig Harrington -4 72 66 72 70 280 $19,467
T52 Victor Perez -4 70 70 69 71 280 $19,467
T52 Carl Yuan -4 71 65 72 72 280 $19,467
T52 Ryan Palmer -4 71 67 69 73 280 $19,467
T58 Erik Barnes -3 70 70 70 71 281 $18,630
T58 Troy Merritt -3 71 69 69 72 281 $18,630
T60 Trace Crowe -1 69 71 70 73 283 $18,063
T60 Ryan Moore -1 69 67 73 74 283 $18,063
T60 Garrick Higgo -1 70 70 68 75 283 $18,063
T60 Jhonattan Vegas -1 71 68 69 75 283 $18,063
T60 Robby Shelton -1 67 69 71 76 283 $18,063
65 MJ Daffue 6 65 75 76 74 290 $17,577

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.