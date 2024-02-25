2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Knapp, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Knapp didn't have his best stuff in the final round, playing 2-over golf early before turning it around to earn a two-shot win on 19-under 265, defeatng Sami Valimaki.

C.T. Pan, Justin Lower and Stephan Jaeger finished tied for third place on 14-under total.

Knapp won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

Mexico Open at Vidanta recap notes

Knapp earned 31 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Knapp earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 65 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. An amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details