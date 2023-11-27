2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Min Woo Lee, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds, leading the field.

Cameron Smith is next best on the list at 11-to-2, while Cam Davis is at +800.

Adam Scott is on 10-to-1, while Joaquin Niemann is at 14-to-1.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

It feels like Min Woo is going to win the Aussie double, but those odds are so much shorter now than last week's +800 number.

Cam Davis had a nice run last week in the Aussie PGA, and you're getting him at the Min Woo price from last week.

Rafa Cabrera Bello has been playing better, but last week was a standout for the Spaniard. Maybe it continues this week.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner