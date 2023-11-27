2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
11/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Min Woo Lee
The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Min Woo Lee, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds, leading the field.

Cameron Smith is next best on the list at 11-to-2, while Cam Davis is at +800.

Adam Scott is on 10-to-1, while Joaquin Niemann is at 14-to-1.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event that has landed early on the wraparound schedule.

It feels like Min Woo is going to win the Aussie double, but those odds are so much shorter now than last week's +800 number.

Cam Davis had a nice run last week in the Aussie PGA, and you're getting him at the Min Woo price from last week.

Rafa Cabrera Bello has been playing better, but last week was a standout for the Spaniard. Maybe it continues this week.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Min Woo Lee 450
Cameron Smith 550
Cameron Davis 800
Adam Scott 1000
Joaquin Niemann 1400
Marc Leishman 1600
Adrian Meronk 1800
Lucas Herbert 2000
Ryo Hisatsune 2500
Matt Jones 3000
David Micheluzzi 3300
Rikuya Hoshino 3300
Robert MacIntyre 3300
Aaron Baddeley 4000
Connor Syme 5000
Daniel Hillier 5000
Patrick Rodgers 5000
Travis Smyth 5000
Nick Hardy 6000
Richard Mansell 6000
Alex Fitzpatrick 6500
Ben Campbell 6500
Jason Scrivener 6500
Tom McKibbin 7000
Laurie Canter 7500
Sean Crocker 7500
Calum Hill 8000
Eddie Pepperell 8000
Grant Forrest 8000
Harrison Crowe 8000
Jeffrey Guan 8000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 8000
Rico Hoey 8000
Kazuki Higa 10000
Jhonattan Vegas 12500
Taichi Kho 12500
Brett Coletta 15000
Elvis Smylie 15000
Haydn Barron 15000
John Lyras 15000
Julian Suri 15000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 17500
Cameron John 17500
Jack Thompson 17500
Justin Warren 17500
Kazuma Kobori 17500
Connor Mckinney 20000
Hayden Hopewell 20000
Jake McLeod 20000
John Axelsen 20000
Josh Geary 20000
Lukas Nemecz 20000
Michael Hendry 20000
Zach Murray 20000
Jediah Morgan 22500
Alexander Levy 25000
Andrew Dodt 25000
Ben Eccles 25000
Daniel Gale 25000
Frank Kennedy 25000
Pierre Pineau 25000
Yuto Katsuragawa 25000
Matthew Griffin 27500
Nathan Barbieri 27500
Rhein Gibson 27500
Andrew Campbell 30000
Anthony Quayle 30000
Dimitrios Papadatos 30000
John Catlin 30000
Soren Kjeldsen 30000

