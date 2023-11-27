2023 Hero World Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Hero World Challenge will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, welcoming 20 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Hero World Challenge is the last solo event of the year on the PGA Tour schedule, with 20 players competing this week in the Bahamas.

Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion, while 19 of the top 50 in the world are looking to win in what will likely be their final fall start.

Viktor Hovland is betting favorite

The 2023 Hero World Challenge betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Hovland, who is coming in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Scottie Scheffler is next best at 11-to-2, with Collin Morikawa and Max Homa each at 8-to-1, priced on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Justin Thomas next best on the table at 16-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Hero World Challenge first looks

Hovland is 34 under par in this tournament in the last two years, winning both times, and he's an even better player now.

Max Homa won in his last start in South Africa and has become a guy who can win anywhere at any time.

Justin Rose is probably the best available long-shot play, though he has had a mediocre-yet-active fall.

DEPOSIT BONUSES and MORE!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2023 Hero World Challenge betting odds: Outright winner