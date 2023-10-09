2023 Shriners Children’s Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin near Las Vegas, Nev.

2023 Shriners Children's Open preview

The Shriners Children's Open is this week, and the FedEx Fall continuing on without delay for the first time. We're in Vegas for the Shriners, with a half-dozen of the world top 50 and Lexi Thompson headlining the field.

2023 Shriners Children's Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg came up just short in his first PGA Tour playoff, losing a five-man dance to Luke List's massive 45-foot birdie.

2. Eric Cole: Cole is grinding it out through the entire fall, and he just doesn't seem to get tired. It's amazing.

3. Tom Kim: Kim is back on the PGA Tour, defending his title won last year in a strange finish over Patrick Cantlay. Been playing great all summer.

4. Si Woo Kim: SWK has to be buoyed between winning gold in the Asian Games to get out of military conscription and pending parenthood. He is a big fan of TPC Summerlin.

5. Tom Hoge: Hoge has been playing well enough the last few months, and he's notched consecutive T-14 finishes. He loves this venue.

6. J.T. Poston: Poston is coming back to the PGA Tour after a playoff break, and he's a bit of a question mark for only that reason.

7. Adam Schenk: Schenk was a great surprise of the FedEx Cup playoffs, finishing top 10 in the final standings. He should do well this week.

8. Matthew NeSmith: NeSmith got into the playoffs on the number, and he finished T-25 last week in Mississippi. Now he comes to a place he loves.

9. Scott Stallings: Stallings almost got the job done in Mississippi, and you have to ride him when he's hot.

10. Nick Taylor: Taylor kind of sputtered to the finish of the FedEx Cup playoffs, but the Canadians seem to love Las Vegas.