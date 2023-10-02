2023 Sanderson Farms Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship preview

The Sanderson Farms Championship is this week, and the FedEx Fall picks back up after a two-week break. This is going to be a tricky tournament to handicap because the host course has a tendency to produce long-shot winners, and the multi-week break sort of resets everything.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Ludvig Aberg: The Swede had a tremendous Ryder Cup debut, and he has won on the DP World Tour just before that.

2. Eric Cole: Cole has been fantastic in cashing checks, and he was fourth in Napa his last time out.

3. Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger finished T-45 at the Fortinet to bring to an end a nice little run for the German, and I expect a tick up this week.

4. Emiliano Grillo: We haven't see Grillo since the Tour Championship, where he finished next to last. However, his summer was tremendous.

5. Keith Mitchell: We haven't seen Keith Mitchell since a lackluster finish in the playoff opener, but he did smash for a T-5 in the 3M Open in the start prior.

6. Beau Hossler: Hossler has been solid throughout the season, which has likely been his best on the PGA Tour.

7. Tom Hoge: Hoge is teetering on the edge of the world top 50, and he was good his last time out with a T-14 at the BMW PGA Championship in England.

8. Doug Ghim: Ghim saved his year with a really nice summer, and he's made the cut in nine of his last 10 events.

9. Lucas Herbert: Herbert fits the profile of several tournament winners, but he is also wildly inconsistent.

10. Henrik Norlander: In the interest of highlighting a horse-for-course play this week, this man is it.