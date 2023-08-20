What are the benefits, perks of getting in the FedEx Cup top 30 & Tour Championship: Tournaments, exemptions

With the final round of the BMW Championship complete, the 50-player field at will be reduced to 30 for next week's playoff finale at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

There's a lot on the line, with many benefits to the 30 men who make it to East Lake. Players who get into the top 30 and advance to the season finale obviously have a chance to win the Tour Championship, and with the Tour Championship format change, a chance to win the FedEx Cup and its $18 million first-place prize.

However, on top of the monetary benefits, players who get into the Tour Championship field also earn entry into three majors, a variety of invitation-only events and more.

What exactly do the FedEx Cup top 30 get by getting into the Tour Championship?

Benefits of qualifying for PGA Tour's Tour Championship