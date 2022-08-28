The 2022 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $6.5 million, paying down to $500,000 for 30th place.
The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $75 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|$18,000,000
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler
|$5,750,000
|T2
|Sungjae Im
|$5,750,000
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|$4,000,000
|T5
|Max Homa
|$2,750,000
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|$2,750,000
|T7
|Sepp Straka
|$1,750,000
|T7
|Patrick Cantlay
|$1,750,000
|9
|Tony Finau
|$1,250,000
|10
|Tom Hoge
|$1,000,000
|T11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$925,000
|T11
|Joaquin Niemann
|$925,000
|T13
|Aaron Wise
|$825,000
|T13
|Jordan Spieth
|$825,000
|T15
|J.T. Poston
|$715,000
|T15
|Viktor Hovland
|$715,000
|T15
|Jon Rahm
|$715,000
|T15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$715,000
|19
|Cameron Young
|$660,000
|20
|Cameron Smith
|$640,000
|T21
|Billy Horschel
|$600,000
|T21
|Brian Harman
|$600,000
|T21
|Collin Morikawa
|$600,000
|24
|Sam Burns
|$565,000
|25
|Adam Scott
|$550,000
|26
|Corey Conners
|$540,000
|27
|K.H. Lee
|$530,000
|28
|Sahith Theegala
|$520,000
|29
|Scott Stallings
|$510,000
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|$500,000
|31
|Shane Lowry
|$250,000
|32
|Trey Mullinax
|$236,000
|33
|J.J. Spaun
|$228,000
|34
|Joohyung Kim
|$221,000
|35
|Davis Riley
|$214,000
|36
|Denny McCarthy
|$211,000
|37
|Maverick McNealy
|$209,000
|38
|Kevin Kisner
|$208,000
|39
|Keith Mitchell
|$207,000
|40
|Kurt Kitayama
|$206,000
|41
|Lucas Glover
|$205,000
|42
|Seamus Power
|$204,000
|43
|Lucas Herbert
|$203,000
|44
|Russell Henley
|$202,000
|45
|Andrew Putnam
|$201,000
|46
|Taylor Pendrith
|$200,000
|47
|Cameron Tringale
|$199,000
|48
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$198,000
|49
|Mito Pereira
|$197,000
|50
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$196,000
|51
|Luke List
|$195,000
|52
|Emiliano Grillo
|$194,000
|53
|Keegan Bradley
|$193,000
|54
|Sebastián Muñoz
|$192,000
|55
|Cam Davis
|$191,000
|56
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$190,000
|57
|Si Woo Kim
|$189,000
|58
|Marc Leishman
|$188,000
|59
|Brendan Steele
|$187,000
|60
|Troy Merritt
|$186,000
|61
|Adam Hadwin
|$185,000
|62
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$185,000
|63
|Chez Reavie
|$185,000
|64
|Matt Kuchar
|$185,000
|65
|Taylor Moore
|$185,000
|66
|Chris Kirk
|$175,000
|67
|Harold Varner III
|$175,000
|68
|Alex Noren
|$175,000
|69
|Alex Smalley
|$175,000
|70
|Wyndham Clark
|$175,000
|71
|Anirban Lahiri
|$140,000
|72
|Lee Hodges
|$140,000
|73
|John Huh
|$140,000
|74
|Brendon Todd
|$140,000
|75
|Gary Woodland
|$140,000
|76
|Beau Hossler
|$140,000
|77
|Lanto Griffin
|$140,000
|78
|Brandon Wu
|$140,000
|79
|Matthew NeSmith
|$140,000
|80
|Chad Ramey
|$140,000
|81
|Adam Long
|$140,000
|82
|Dylan Frittelli
|$140,000
|83
|Ryan Palmer
|$140,000
|84
|David Lipsky
|$140,000
|85
|Adam Schenk
|$140,000
|86
|Daniel Berger
|$130,000
|87
|Joel Dahmen
|$130,000
|88
|Aaron Rai
|$130,000
|89
|Stephan Jaeger
|$130,000
|90
|Patrick Rodgers
|$130,000
|91
|Russell Knox
|$130,000
|92
|Adam Svensson
|$130,000
|93
|Kevin Streelman
|$130,000
|94
|Mark Hubbard
|$130,000
|95
|Peter Malnati
|$130,000
|96
|Danny Lee
|$130,000
|97
|Michael Thompson
|$130,000
|98
|Hayden Buckley
|$130,000
|99
|C.T. Pan
|$130,000
|100
|Justin Rose
|$130,000
|101
|Martin Laird
|$120,000
|102
|Sam Ryder
|$120,000
|103
|Vince Whaley
|$120,000
|104
|Tyler Duncan
|$120,000
|105
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$120,000
|106
|Nate Lashley
|$120,000
|107
|James Hahn
|$120,000
|108
|Greyson Sigg
|$120,000
|109
|Robert Streb
|$120,000
|110
|Scott Piercy
|$120,000
|111
|Callum Tarren
|$120,000
|112
|Max McGreevy
|$120,000
|113
|Chesson Hadley
|$120,000
|114
|Nick Watney
|$120,000
|115
|Jason Day
|$120,000
|116
|Doug Ghim
|$120,000
|117
|Stewart Cink
|$120,000
|118
|Kevin Tway
|$120,000
|119
|Ryan Brehm
|$120,000
|120
|Matthias Schwab
|$120,000
|121
|Patton Kizzire
|$120,000
|122
|Webb Simpson
|$120,000
|123
|Rickie Fowler
|$120,000
|124
|Nick Taylor
|$120,000
|125
|Kramer Hickok
|$120,000
|126
|Matt Wallace
|$85,000
|127
|Austin Smotherman
|$85,000
|128
|Justin Lower
|$85,000
|129
|Doc Redman
|$85,000
|130
|Danny Willett
|$85,000
|131
|Kelly Kraft
|$85,000
|132
|Nick Hardy
|$85,000
|133
|Cameron Champ
|$85,000
|134
|Brian Stuard
|$85,000
|135
|Michael Gligic
|$85,000
|136
|Harry Higgs
|$85,000
|137
|Francesco Molinari
|$85,000
|138
|Martin Trainer
|$85,000
|139
|Erik van Rooyen
|$85,000