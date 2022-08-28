2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/28/2022 at 6:01 pm
The 2022 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $6.5 million, paying down to $500,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $75 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

POSITION PLAYER MONEY
1 Rory McIlroy $18,000,000
T2 Scottie Scheffler $5,750,000
T2 Sungjae Im $5,750,000
4 Xander Schauffele $4,000,000
T5 Max Homa $2,750,000
T5 Justin Thomas $2,750,000
T7 Sepp Straka $1,750,000
T7 Patrick Cantlay $1,750,000
9 Tony Finau $1,250,000
10 Tom Hoge $1,000,000
T11 Hideki Matsuyama $925,000
T11 Joaquin Niemann $925,000
T13 Aaron Wise $825,000
T13 Jordan Spieth $825,000
T15 J.T. Poston $715,000
T15 Viktor Hovland $715,000
T15 Jon Rahm $715,000
T15 Matt Fitzpatrick $715,000
19 Cameron Young $660,000
20 Cameron Smith $640,000
T21 Billy Horschel $600,000
T21 Brian Harman $600,000
T21 Collin Morikawa $600,000
24 Sam Burns $565,000
25 Adam Scott $550,000
26 Corey Conners $540,000
27 K.H. Lee $530,000
28 Sahith Theegala $520,000
29 Scott Stallings $510,000
30 Will Zalatoris $500,000
31 Shane Lowry $250,000
32 Trey Mullinax $236,000
33 J.J. Spaun $228,000
34 Joohyung Kim $221,000
35 Davis Riley $214,000
36 Denny McCarthy $211,000
37 Maverick McNealy $209,000
38 Kevin Kisner $208,000
39 Keith Mitchell $207,000
40 Kurt Kitayama $206,000
41 Lucas Glover $205,000
42 Seamus Power $204,000
43 Lucas Herbert $203,000
44 Russell Henley $202,000
45 Andrew Putnam $201,000
46 Taylor Pendrith $200,000
47 Cameron Tringale $199,000
48 Tyrrell Hatton $198,000
49 Mito Pereira $197,000
50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $196,000
51 Luke List $195,000
52 Emiliano Grillo $194,000
53 Keegan Bradley $193,000
54 Sebastián Muñoz $192,000
55 Cam Davis $191,000
56 Mackenzie Hughes $190,000
57 Si Woo Kim $189,000
58 Marc Leishman $188,000
59 Brendan Steele $187,000
60 Troy Merritt $186,000
61 Adam Hadwin $185,000
62 Tommy Fleetwood $185,000
63 Chez Reavie $185,000
64 Matt Kuchar $185,000
65 Taylor Moore $185,000
66 Chris Kirk $175,000
67 Harold Varner III $175,000
68 Alex Noren $175,000
69 Alex Smalley $175,000
70 Wyndham Clark $175,000
71 Anirban Lahiri $140,000
72 Lee Hodges $140,000
73 John Huh $140,000
74 Brendon Todd $140,000
75 Gary Woodland $140,000
76 Beau Hossler $140,000
77 Lanto Griffin $140,000
78 Brandon Wu $140,000
79 Matthew NeSmith $140,000
80 Chad Ramey $140,000
81 Adam Long $140,000
82 Dylan Frittelli $140,000
83 Ryan Palmer $140,000
84 David Lipsky $140,000
85 Adam Schenk $140,000
86 Daniel Berger $130,000
87 Joel Dahmen $130,000
88 Aaron Rai $130,000
89 Stephan Jaeger $130,000
90 Patrick Rodgers $130,000
91 Russell Knox $130,000
92 Adam Svensson $130,000
93 Kevin Streelman $130,000
94 Mark Hubbard $130,000
95 Peter Malnati $130,000
96 Danny Lee $130,000
97 Michael Thompson $130,000
98 Hayden Buckley $130,000
99 C.T. Pan $130,000
100 Justin Rose $130,000
101 Martin Laird $120,000
102 Sam Ryder $120,000
103 Vince Whaley $120,000
104 Tyler Duncan $120,000
105 Jhonattan Vegas $120,000
106 Nate Lashley $120,000
107 James Hahn $120,000
108 Greyson Sigg $120,000
109 Robert Streb $120,000
110 Scott Piercy $120,000
111 Callum Tarren $120,000
112 Max McGreevy $120,000
113 Chesson Hadley $120,000
114 Nick Watney $120,000
115 Jason Day $120,000
116 Doug Ghim $120,000
117 Stewart Cink $120,000
118 Kevin Tway $120,000
119 Ryan Brehm $120,000
120 Matthias Schwab $120,000
121 Patton Kizzire $120,000
122 Webb Simpson $120,000
123 Rickie Fowler $120,000
124 Nick Taylor $120,000
125 Kramer Hickok $120,000
126 Matt Wallace $85,000
127 Austin Smotherman $85,000
128 Justin Lower $85,000
129 Doc Redman $85,000
130 Danny Willett $85,000
131 Kelly Kraft $85,000
132 Nick Hardy $85,000
133 Cameron Champ $85,000
134 Brian Stuard $85,000
135 Michael Gligic $85,000
136 Harry Higgs $85,000
137 Francesco Molinari $85,000
138 Martin Trainer $85,000
139 Erik van Rooyen $85,000

