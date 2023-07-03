2023 John Deere Classic expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 John Deere Classic is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour designated tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

2023 John Deere Classic preview

The John Deere Classic is back in its typical post-US Open slot, with the event featuring 12 of the world top 50, including a few surprising entries. Tony Finau defends here, in an event that has produced total shock winners and some very obvious ones.

TPC Deere Run is not a course for bombers, really. It's a course for precise iron players who keep it out of trouble off the tee. Make a ton of putts and win.

2023 John Deere Classic rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Denny McCarthy: McCarthy is on the verge of winning on the PGA Tour, and this is just the kind of course that should suit his game.

2. Adam Hadwin: Hadwin got himself into a playoff last week in Detroit, and that may not be good reason to back him the next week. However, he's looked good in two of his last three starts.

3. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg got off to a great start in Detroit, though he fell apart kinda bad on the weekend in his first real crack to win.

4. Russell Henley: Henley has been in the top 16 in his last four starts, and that's been against some stout competition.

5. Emiliano Grillo: Grillo hasn't been as hot since winning at Colonial, but there's a parallel here, and he was T-12 at Travelers.

6. Cameron Young: Young has been in a tough stretch of golf, but he has the capability to win on the PGA Tour at pretty much any time.

7. Eric Cole: Cole should probably be higher on this list. Going back to the end of April, Cole has been in the top 25 in six of his nine starts.

8. Keith Mitchell: Mitchell hasn't been playing as well of late, but he's still a top talent in the field.

9. Lucas Glover: A lot of folks are going to love Glover this week, and that's with good reason. He's a past winner here and was strong last week.

10. Chris Kirk: Kirk may be digging himself out of a rougher stretch with a T-14 last week in Detroit.